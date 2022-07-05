Study On 'system Improvement' In RS Secretariat Advises Makeover For Quick Decision-making

The first-ever comprehensive study on ‘System Improvement’ in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has recommended a makeover for quick decision-making and delivery of services in a transparent, monitorable and accountable manner. The study report with about 130 recommendations was on July 5 presented to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu who instituted the study in January this year.

The recommendations include a clear delegation of administrative and financial powers so that about 75% of the issues are disposed off at the lower and middle level in the 10-layer hierarchy that exists in the Secretariat at present by eliminating four to five layers as appropriate. The report also recommended a clear definition of the mandate of each of the 64 sections and their reorganisation into 14 divisions to avoid duplication of work and overlap of mandate besides ensure and services and suggested means of overcoming them.

Given the nature of the functioning of Rajya Sabha and work and decision-making in the Secretariat which are guided by clear rules, precedents and conventions, the study concluded that most of the decisions could be taken at the lower and middle levels and accordingly, recommended administrative delegation pointing out that such delegation has not been defined and done so far. The study called for such delegation based on the nature and complexity of issues involved and streamlining the system of reporting accordingly. It has pointed out the present tendency of unnecessarily taking issues to higher levels in most cases.

The financial power of divisional heads i.e Joint Secretaries has been recommended to be increased from the present ceiling of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh with a corresponding increase at the lower levels.

Stressing on capacity building and skill upgradation and to prepare officials for higher positions through wider exposure to different aspects of the working of the secretariat, a clear transfer policy has been recommended and 2.50% of the salary budget to be spent on training. Induction and refresher training are to be made mandatory. The study called for the coordinated working of different divisions and sections instead of in silos and made suitable suggestions.

The study extensively covered the functioning of the Committee Sections that service various committees of Rajya Sabha and made far-reaching recommendations.

The tenure of these committees has been recommended to be increased from the present one year to two years. Given the importance of field visits by the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs), their field visits have been recommended to be increased from the present two visits for a maximum of ten days in a year to three visits and fifteen days.

Given the importance of the Memoranda furnished by various stakeholders to the DRSCs during the examination of various issues, they have been recommended to be made Part II of the reports to make them available in the public domain.

Given the efforts that go into the preparation of reports by the DRSCs and their import and implications, a Committee Hour has been recommended for consideration to discuss select major reports in the Parliament for wider amplification of the content of the reports. A standard structure of report has also been suggested for easy understanding of the same by the media and other stakeholders while seeking the reports to be precise instead of being bulky and incomprehensible. Pointing out that the reports of the committees are not being adequately covered by the media, briefing on the same by the Chairmen of respective committees has been recommended. Press Releases are to be thoroughly professional to invite media attention.

Referring to media interest in every aspect of the functioning of Rajya Sabha, the study has recommended the generation of data on the same in an imaginative manner and enable contextual understanding of the working of the House and the Members.

For enabling work environment and camaraderie among the employees, adequate provisioning of IT gadgets, workspace, residential accommodation, regular socio-cultural events and a quarterly newsletter for experience sharing have been recommended.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat that came into being with about 200 officers and staff in 1952 has expanded to 1,700 personnel now with 10 different services with the needs of the times. The reviews of the working of the Secretariat undertaken so far by Parliamentary Pay Committees and a couple of internal committees were limited to staff requirements, their salaries etc.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has appreciated the efforts that went into the preparation of this report touching upon all the systemic issues and called for an examination of the same for drawing up an action plan for implementation of various recommendations in specific time frames.

This report was based on extensive consultations with all the senior and middle-level officials of the Secretariat besides written responses to various issues framed for the study.

Anand Sharma, Ramgopal Yadav, Jairam Ramesh, Dr Vinay P. Sahasrabuddhe and Sushil Modi, Chairmen of Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees and K.C.Ramamurthy, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Papers Laid on the Table offered views and suggestions on the working of the committees.

Secretary-General P.C.Mody and senior officials were present on the occasion of the presentation of the report to the Chairman.ing coherency in functioning.

The study conducted by Dr PPK Ramacharyulu, Advisor and former Secretary General suggested pathways for quantification of output in respect of every aspect of the functioning of the Rajya Sabha, its Committees and the Secretariat and corresponding additional mandate for each of the services for presenting a transparent account of their working in the public domain. The report has identified the gaps and constraints in the coordinated functioning of various sections.

Image: PTI