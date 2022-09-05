‘Stung’ Manish Sisodia Addresses Counter Briefing, Blames BJP After 'Liquor Gate' Expose

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia responded moments after the BJP released the shocking ‘liquor gate sting’ where the accused seemingly confessed to the scam and bribes under the now-rolled back Delhi excise policy. Addressing a press briefing, Sisodia blamed the BJP for engaging in 'cheap politics' and said they only think about 'destabilising' governments in non-BJP states. On being asked about the sting, Sisodia said that he will speak on the issue after watching the video.

The sting was released by the saffron party on Monday with the demand that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal immediately axe Manish Sisodia from the government.

"BJP keeps doing cheap politics by registering fake FIRs. These things won't make India No.1. The Prime Minister of India keeps conspiring on whom to book under central agencies, and new ways to destablise the elected government in every state. He should stand with the country's teachers," said Sisodia.

"First I will watch the sting operation vIdeo then I can speak about it," he added.

The sting was released with the allegation that it is now established that blacklisted companies were given licenses by Kejriwal's government, liquor lobbies exploited profits at the cost of the taxpayer, and commissions were doled out at an astronomical rate of 12%.

BJP releases 'liquor gate sting' against AAP

The shocking sting as released by the BJP, if proven, has huge ramifications on the political scenario in Delhi and gives a fresh twist to the 'liquor gate' scam. Going for the jugular, the BJP's top focus was on the alleged bribes, black money, and blacklisted companies as it plays out in the released sting. The video comes amid the scandal of 'liquor gate' which has persisted to haunt Arvind Kejriwal's government.

"We asked Arvind Kejriwal Ji and Manish Sisodia five questions regarding the new excise policy. However, the questions remain unanswered, and therefore we have come here to expose them through a sting operation," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra earlier today.

At the press conference, BJP played the sting in which a man named Kulwinder Marwah confessed, "Kejriwal can not escape. The commission and everything was decided with Delhi CM Kejriwal. The video has proven that the license was given to the blacklisted companies," the man in the sting allegedly says. No immediate reaction has come in from the AAP over the allegations.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has claimed that the Arvind Kejriwal government is not answering questions fired by the BJP and the people, and is indulging in all kinds of 'drama' to divert attention from the scam in Excise Policy 2021-22.