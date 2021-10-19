Subramanian Swamy Airs His Views On India-Pakistan T20 WC Match; Here's What He Said

Ahead of the India-Pakistan match at ICC Men's T20 world cup on Sunday, several politicians and groups have echoed for cancellation of the match citing targeted killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir by Pak-backed terrorists. Joining the list, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy questioned if there was any urgency to hold the India-Pakistan fixture.

In a tweet, the Rajya Sabha MP stated, "What is the urgency to have a cricket match with Terror salesman Pakistan? Does Jay Shah of BCCI know what his father is preaching as Home Minister? Cricket playing is mandatory for Dubai Dons making money by betting. Hence cancel this cricket match and save nation’s honour."

Politicians urge BCCI to rethink India-Pak match

Before the upcoming T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, several politicians and groups are of the view that the match should be called off. On Monday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh urged BCCI and the Centre to rethink the India-Pakistan cricket match. "I think if relations (between India and Pakistan) are not good then this should be reconsidered," he said.

Sharing similar views, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "We have always said not to keep any type of relations with Pakistan. Our people are being killed and you are talking about cricket?".

Bajrang Dal has also demonstrated in Jammu against the high-octane game. Apart from that, people from several states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, are demanding the axing of the T20 match between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla said that India cannot back out from international commitments, and that this match cannot be cancelled.

Congress leader PL Punia also backed the demand to call off India vs Pakistan T20 match. "In such matters, discussions should take place that if they don't want pace then there is no use of playing cricket with them," he said.

Kashmir civilian killings

In the past two weeks, 11 civilians, especially non-Kashmiris, have become targets of various Pakistan-backed terror outfits. On Sunday, two labourers from Bihar were shot dead in Kulgam. Previously, on Saturday, a carpenter and a street vendor, both non-locals, were assassinated. Of the 11 people murdered, five were non-locals and the remaining were Kashmiri residents.