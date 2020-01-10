Subramanian Swamy Asks 'Who Is Deepika Padukone?'; Slams Demand For JNU V-C's Resignation

Amid the inaction of Delhi police to arrest those who perpetrated violence on JNU students on January 5, and students' demand of Vice Chancellor's resignation, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday has backed the VC. He has said that the V-C should not be sacked but has pointed out that he should have called the Delhi Police immediately as he got information about the attack on JNU students by masked goons. However, Swamy added that V-C should not be sacked because if a new V-C comes, then students demonstration will suppress his voice.

The BJP leader also spoke on the massive controversy around Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU campus, and said that he does not know who is Deepika. "Is she from any party?" he asked.

This comes a day after BJP's veteran Murli Manohar Joshi issued a statement saying that the attitude of the V-C to not implement government proposal is "deplorable". He cited that even after HRD ministry's two attempts to settle the matter in JNU, "VC is adamant." He added that he should not be allowed "to continue on the post."

HRD ministry meets five-member JNU admin team

The HRD ministry on Friday met with a five-member team from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration, including Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar. The emergency meeting has been called to discuss the situation on the campus and resolve the standoff between students and the administration.JNU's registrar and three rectors from the university are also part of the panel

Violence Reported at JNU, Student's Union president Aishe Ghosh injured

Protest against Delhi Police

Earlier on Friday, JNU students marching to Mandi House against the violence in the campus, against NRC, CAA and NPR was stopped and lathi-charged by Delhi police after they allegedly tried removing barricades. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police had imposed Section 144 in Mandi House. As the protest began in the morning, slogans were raised against the Police and banner was raised.

Meanwhile, HRD Secretary Amit Khare said officials of the ministry will talk to JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar, as reported by PTI. "The removal of the vice-chancellor is not a solution," quoted by PTI, adding the ministry officials will also meet JNU Students' union after meeting Kumar.

Earlier on Friday, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that administration has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that had left around 35 people injured. He stated that he has recommended measures to ensure the safety of students. The panel will also probe lapses, if any, insecurity, Kumar told PTI.

Attack on JNU students

On Sunday evening, JNU students were attacked by masked goons. As many as said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh, was severely injured. In the video that surfaced right after the attack, she is heard saying: "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

Meanwhile, the ABVP also alleged that their leaders have also been attacked and their presidential candidate Manish Jangid has also been beaten up. Moreover, 11 of their workers are missing. Releasing a statement, Ashutosh Singh of ABVP alleged that they have been attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations.

The attack comes at the backdrop of JNU students months-long protest against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They claim that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students. They have said they will not end the strike till the complete rollback of the Hostel Manual. It is said that after the fee hike is implemented, JNU will be the most expensive Central University.

