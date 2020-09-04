Subramanian Swamy Backs MP Minister's 'dope Test For Actors' Demand, Says 'I'm Impressed'

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Friday praised Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang who suggested that Bollywood actors should get dope tests done before shooting "to ensure that they're free from the drugs addiction." Dr Swamy said that he is "impressed by the initiative" of the Minister, adding that he is "pleased that BJP has such intelligent ministers."

'I am impressed by the initiative'

I am impressed by the initiative of Madhya Pradesh BJP Govt Cabinet Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang and his suggestion on Twitter that no cinema star can act in a film without first having a drug test, as in Cricket. Pleased that BJP has such intelligent Ministers — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 4, 2020

The Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister had said, "Bollywood artists should get dope test done before shooting to ensure that they're free from the drugs addiction. Bollywood should set an example by coming forward to support this campaign. Let's join hands in WAR AGAINST DRUGS ADDICTION."

Vishvas Sarang writes to Prakash Javadekar

Earlier, Vishvas Sarang on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding a dope test for Bollywood actors following the drug syndicate angle that exploded during the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. "The drug angle that has emerged is shameful. It's not new. We have heard how Bollywood celebrities are associated with drugs and the drug mafia in Mumbai. I have written to Javadekar Ji asking him to stop the publicity and glorification of drugs in Bollywood. Young people look up to these Bollywood celebrities and their lifestyle choices," said Vishvas Sarang.

'Regular dope tests for Bollywood celebrities'

"The way sports celebrities undergo a dope test regularly, I have requested that a similar test be done for Bollywood celebrities as well for an immediate stop of this drug mafia. They have done a similar thing for COVID, all celebrities were tested for COVID before resuming shooting. In a similar way, I request celebrities to also undergo dope tests during filming and shooting. It is shameful how drugs have become a status symbol," he added.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday 'requested' big Bollywood stars to give their blood samples for a drug test citing rumours that they are "cocaine addicts". Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote that she wants them to bust these rumours as these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples.

I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia 🙏 https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

