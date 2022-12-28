Subramanian Swamy Claims 'politician' Involved In ICICI Bank Fraud Case; 'Got Kickbacks'

Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday hinted at "political connections" in the loan fraud case in which former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot have been arrested. Earlier in the day, their CBI custody was extended till December 29.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Swamy said that the Kochhars committed the crime to please some politician. He also alleged that the 'politician received kickbacks'.

"I think all political connections that can be demonstrated should get priority over prosecuting Kochhars. They have certainly committed a crime. It's a smaller crime than politicians elected by people participating in this kind of thing. We have to make an example. People often asked there are so many corruption cases, why do you target Sonia Gandhi? I say I have to make an example," said the former Rajya Sabha MP.

'Political connections encouraged them to do it,' claims ex-MP

"She (Chanda Kochhar) has committed a crime and done it to please somebody. I know the name of a politician but can't mention it. There are political connections who have encouraged them to do it," he said.

He also alleged that the "politician" involved in the scam received kickbacks. "No banker will ever dare to do a corrupt act unless there is backing from a politician," Swamy said.

Chanda and Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday after questioning. Venugopal Dhoot was arrested on Monday.

The central agency has named the Kochhar duo and Dhoot, along with firms Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak, Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) and Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL), as accused in its First Information Report (FIR) registered in 2019 under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to CBI, the ICICI Bank-sanctioned credit facilities of Rs 3,250 crore to firms of the Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in infringement of the Banking Regulation Act, credit policy of the bank and RBI guidelines.

The CBI has claimed that a sanctioning committee headed by Chanda Kochhar approved a term loan of Rs 300 crore to VIEL in violation of the regulations and policies of the bank by abusing her official position. After the loan was disbursed, Dhoot transferred Rs 64 crore to Deepak's NRL from VIEL through SEPL.