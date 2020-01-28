'Hypocrisy,' Says Subramanian Swamy As Kamal Nath Moves To Build Sita Mandir In Sri Lanka

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday reacted to the Congress' idea of building a Sita temple in Sri Lanka. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Swamy took a jibe at the Congress party by claiming that the party is losing power due to 'old secular fanaticism' ideology. Swamy also mentioned that building a Sita temple in Lanka was initially his idea.

Speaking to Republic TV, Swamy said, "The BJP did not suggest it (Sita Temple) I did. Rajapaksa is my friend and I had suggested to him that the Ram Sethu will soon be declared a historic monument and devotees will walk on it and reach the place where Sita was kept in prison and so it should be renovated for the visit." "So in that context, the topic of building a temple came up, but he may have met the Buddhist priest or he may or may have not met Sonia Gandhi and whether they discussed about it or is it a new faction in the Congress party which might team up with Shiv Sena over the issue later on. But this is totally contradictory to their ideological approach, it appears to me that their admission to secularism has failed and they don't think they can progress in politics with their old secular fanaticism," he added.

Continuing, Swamy said, "Congress is a hypocritical party. In 2007 my petition on seeking the construction of Ram Sethu by the Seythu Samudra project and in that they filed an affidavit against it and it created a furore in the country. They had to withdraw the affidavit and I went on to win the case. Now all that is left is to declare the Ram Sethu as a national heritage monument. The Supreme Court has fixed a time period of three months for it to hear the matter. So they don't do anything they just say. I'm not sure how much Sri Lanka is going to agree with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath because they were in a struggle with supporting the Rajapaksa's party," Swamy added.

Sita temple in Lanka

In a major development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced on Monday that a grand Sita temple would be built in Sri Lanka. The construction of the temple in Sri Lanka was also proposed by then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, following the visit of Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa to Sanchi to lay the foundation stone of an international Buddha university.

According to sources, the CM’s announcement came during a meeting with a delegation of the Maha Bodhi society led by minister for public relations PC Sharma at the state secretariat. The president of Maha Bodhi Society - Bangala Uptisa - was also present at the meeting.

“The CM ordered the constitution of a committee comprising of officials from Madhya Pradesh and Sri Lanka, to work on the project. He instructed authorities to prepare a plan soon for construction of a Buddha museum, study and training centre of international standard in Sanchi,” the official spokesperson said.

