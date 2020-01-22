Will Congress & Rahul Gandhi Accept Sena's Ayodhya Invite? Here's Subramanian Swamy's View

Reacting to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's invitation to allies Congress and NCP to visit Ayodhya along with CM Uddhav Thackeray, his BJP colleague Dr Subramanian Swamy took a jibe at Congress saying that the party can't go to Ayodhya since Muslim parties lost the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court last year and would require their permission. Raut had said that the Ayodhya visit was a matter of faith, not a governmental stance that worked on the Common Minimum Program.

Speaking to Republic TV, Subramanian Swamy said, "Uddhav Thackeray has stood by his principle. They supported us in Lok Sabha on CAA. Going to a Ram temple is a matter of faith for Hindus. Anyone from any political party can go but the trouble will be for those who seek permission from Muslims over such things."

Referring to Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan's recent statement that his party agreed to be a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on the insistence of Muslims, Swamy insisted that Congress can't go to Ayodhya since Muslim parties lost the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court last year.

BJP-Sena should get back together

Subramanian Swamy also called on his party to extend support to the Uddhav government should Congress pulls out from the governing Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. "We both (BJP-Shiv Sena) have to get back together. We have to focus on our goal and let go of our fights." He exhaled confidence that if BJP proposes to support CM Uddhav Thackeray, the government will collapse and will reunite Hindutva forces. "If Uddhav Thackeray agrees, we should be ready for a handshake."

Raut's Ayodhya invitation to Rahul Gandhi

After announcing Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya after completing 100 days of governance, Sanjay Raut on Wednesday invited allies – Congress and NCP to visit the Ram temple with them. Rubbishing that the allies would have any issues with visiting the Ram Mandir, he invited former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to Ayodhya – reminding him of his Somnath visit during the Lok Sabha campaign.

Backs Owaisi's halwa remark, calls for scrapping of ceremony

The former union cabinet minister also backed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's satirical suggestion that the dish name 'halwa' should be changed since its Arabic. "We should scrap this ceremony of halwa; it was started by the British. Congress carried the tradition," Swamy said, adding that there is no need for any ceremony and instead suggested that Budget be presented with a chant of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Owaisi on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP for its "name changing spree". Referring to the customary 'Halwa ceremony' ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, he said that the word 'Halwa' is an "Arabic" word. Addressing a public rally in Karimnagar ahead of Municipal corporation elections, he asked, "Will you people start speaking in Arabic now and change the name of 'Halwa' ?" The Hyderabad MP added that he is not 'halwa' and called himself "red chilli".

