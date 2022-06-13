As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday grilled former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who brought this case to the limelight, explained how this entire scam unfolded, further stating that there should be a book written on this case. It is important to note that in 2013, Swamy had filed a case against the Gandhis, alleging that the Congress party fund was used to take over the Associated Journals Limited to acquire over Rs 2,000 crore in property assets.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network Subramanian Swamy said, "They (The Gandhi family) are out on bail, which means a prima facie case is being established. The bail is on very serious charges of the Indian Penal Code, that is - fraud, cheating, and criminal misappropriation. What we are seeing today is the fallout of the collateral crimes that have been committed along with the main thing. For example, income tax, money laundering, misusing buildings for non-journalistic purposes, and other things. They have been constantly delaying matters by going for appeals to the Supreme Court. They do not have a chance to survive this."

'Somebody should write a book on this case': Subramanian Swamy

When asked about the National Herald scam unfolded, Swamy explained, "Somebody should write a book on this. Essentially, there were three institutions, and they all had the same personnel, first is the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), whose chairman was Motilal Vohra, and then comes Sonia, Rahul, and Motilal Vohra and Oscar Fernandez were on the board of the National Herald company. And the third institute is the Young Indian, where the same people are on top. It was designed that way, which means somebody has been masterminding the plot."

He added, "Then what happens is, that Motilal Vohra decides to close down the AJL, by saying that they cannot afford it anymore. All this happened in the year 2008. Then the Young Indian goes into action, where they go and tell the Congress that 90 cr has been sunk in the National Herald company, therefore, transfer 90 cr debt to us and take 5 lakh from us. Then they went to Kolkata in a Money Laundering company, and got in exchange Rs 1 crore without any interest."

ED interrogates Rahul Gandhi

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi was interrogated by the ED for two sessions in a single day. Sources have revealed that the Gandhi scion was let off for a lunch break by the investigative agency. Republic has also gathered inside details of Rahul Gandhi's ED interrogation. As per sources, his first round of interrogation has ended under which he was given certain written questions. The ex-Congress chief was asked basic questions during the first session, including his personal details, when was Young India set up, what was his role in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), what was his role in the Congress party and government at that time, etc, sources have revealed. In the exercise of 3 hours, Rahul Gandhi was asked to submit his written responses to these questions.