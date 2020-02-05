Subramanian Swamy Pleased As Modi Govt Forms Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust; Shares His Reasons

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, BJP MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that he was very pleased over the formation of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' Trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Swamy said that he appreciated that the Muslim community accepted the SC's order and this step will help strengthen the Hindu-Muslim unity in India.

Speaking to Republic TV, Swamy said, "There was no alternative. The Supreme Court gave a direction and the Prime Minister has followed the SC's order, including within the given deadline of February 9. It's a further step towards actually building the Ram Mandir. I am very pleased about it because when I first took up the matter after seven years, with not even a single hearing in the SC, most people were very pessimistic that anything could be done and it was too complicated for the SC to take this up. But I came up with this new argument that I have a fundamental right to pray and my faith tells me Ram was born and that superceded the Sunni Waqf boards demand for property rights."

"All I was asking was fundamental rights and so the SC was able to come to a unanimous conclusion that the entire land will go to the building of Ram Temple and I am very pleased to see as an Indian that the Muslim community has accepted what the SC decided then there is no further need for any controversy. They will certainly get the 5-acre land as the SC directed and they can build the masjid anywhere outside the Ram Janmabhoomi area," he added.

READ | $5 Trillion Economy Possible? Subramanian Swamy Gives His Opinion Before Budget 2020

Further speaking about the Hindu-Muslim unity Swamy said, "We had no choice as the SC laid it down, it's a direction and we need to follow it. All along we have said that we are open to Masjids being built for the purpose of the Muslim community, except you can not build it on somebody else's land. Even the Quran forbids that and unfortunately, the Sunni Waqf board didn't follow that. The fact is that the important significance is that the Muslim community has welcomed the SC's judgment and that is very healthy for our Hindu-Muslim unity."

READ | Delhi Elections: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Predicts '41+' Seats For The Party

Taking to Twitter, Swamy announced that the Virat Hindustan Sangam (VHS) will hold a rally in Ramlila Grounds in Delhi to review progress made in Ram Temple construction later this year.

Later this year VHS will hold a rally in Ramlila Grounds in Delhi to review progress made in Ram Temple construction since today and steps we shall take according a time table for Kashi Vishwanath and Krishna Janma Bhoomi temples. Also I shall speak on National Security& Hindutva — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 5, 2020

READ | Subramanian Swamy On Herald Case: They Are Running Like 'headless Chicken' To Delay Case

PM's announcement

In a massive development on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He made this declaration on the floor of the Lok Sabha. The trust will be called as 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra.' This move comes nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

READ | 'Now I'm Beginning To Enjoy It: What Subramanian Swamy Said After National Herald Hearing