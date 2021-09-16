Subramanian Swamy Takes A Pledge On 82nd Birthday, PTs Give Full Support

On the occasion of his 82nd birthday, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that he is deeply grateful to all who have taken the trouble to wish him on his birth anniversary. While stating that he is unable to thank all who have encouraged him, the senior BJP leader said that he is "deeply indebted" by the encouragement. "I will strive harder to strengthen the nation," Subramanian Swamy added.

I am deeply grateful to all who have taken trouble to wish me happy birthday. I am unable to thank all who have encouraged me personally but I am deeply indebted by the encouragement and will strive harder to strengthen the nation — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 16, 2021

Netizens react to Subramanian Swamy birthday pledge

Reacting to the Subramanian Swamy birthday pledge on Twitter, many netizens took the BJP's tweet by storm and dropped different comments. When one of the netizens, named Pria Darshani Das wrote, "Please work for the poor and downtrodden. That would be nation-building of the best kind.", the BJP leader wrote, "Directly or indirectly. Fighting against corruption is indirect. Directly for poor is the job of Lok Sabha MPs and MLAs who have constituencies marked out." Subramanian Swamy has a huge following on Twitter, and refers to those with his bent of mind as PTs, or 'Patriotic Tweeple'. Many of Dr Swamy's PTs also reacted to his birthday pledge.

Please work for the poor and downtrodden. That would be nation-building of the best kind. — priyadarshini das (@gugulipriya) September 16, 2021

Directly or indirectly. Fighting against corruption is indirect. Directly for poor is the job of Lok Sabha MPs and MLAs who have constituencies marked out — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 16, 2021

Belated happy birthday sir...Currently reading 'evolving with Subramanian swamy' 😊🎂💐 — Jitendra Jagtap (@jitendrajagtap) September 16, 2021

Best wishes on your birthday . May you continue to you fight against the people who were indulged on cases and continue to be in politics that to enjoy power and also need your support to uphold Hindu culture to be prevailed in India. — kk (@krishnaspike) September 16, 2021

PM Modi sends wishes to Swamy

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter addressed to Dr Swamy, wished the veteran leader good health and long life. "May the Almighty always protect you. May the acts of social welfare brighten up your life. May your experience and efforts help the nation attain greater heights... May you continue to be blessed with peace, happiness, and prosperity in your life," the Prime Minister wrote.

Swamy’s Political career

Born on September 15, 1939, Subramanian Swamy is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. He was one of the Janata Party's founding members. He served as the party's president from its founding in 1990 till its merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2013. (BJP). Swamy earned his master's degree in mathematics from the University of Delhi before going on to Harvard University to get his doctorate in economics. His role in the Sarvodaya movement propelled him into politics. Between 1974 and 1999, he was elected to the Lok Sabha five times.

(Image: PTI)