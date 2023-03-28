Subramanian Swamy Points Out How US Meddling In Rahul Issue Could Work In India's Favour

Subramanian Swamy has welcomed the uncalled for US intervention in the Rahul Gandhi disqualification issue, saying it gives India an opportunity to speak about everything that is wrong with America. Speaking to Republic TV, the former BJP MP also said that India must be able to speak openly about the unpleasant conditions for Indians currently prevailing in the USA due to the Khalistan disturbance.

"One I would say is that we may have to react to American events which may be damaging to India; that time we should be able to speak this out. So I would call this a welcome intervention of their's because it enable us also," Swamy told Republic TV.

"So many Indians (in the US) are suffering quite heavily. Look at what's happening on the Khalistan matter. And we should be able to openly speak and give relief to the people of India who are in the United States. So I don't think we should react on that basis, what we can react saying that 'you are misinformed. This is the corrent picture and this has happened before," he added.

The BJP leader also recalled the Indira Gandhi administration, under which he was disqualified as an MP when emergency was issued across the country in 1975.

"This has happened to me, done by Mrs Gandhi during the emergency. During the emergency they can remove me from Parliament...(and)...they attached my house...they took away everything," he said. Swamy also advised the Indian government to "simply answer them point-by-point" about the events that have happened so far.

If the Indian government does indeed follow Swamy's advice, it would have plenty to lecture the US about over issues such as gun violence, its alleged human rights violation during decades of middle-eastern wars, allegedly supporting a terror state like Pakistan and America's alleged role in staging coups and toppling governments across the world.

US says 'keeping a close eye on India'

While the Congress party has started widespread protests across the country, Vedant Patel, US Principal Dy Spokesperson, in his maiden press conference, said that the Joe Biden administration is keeping a close watch on the Rahul Gandhi case.

"In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights including freedom of expression as a key to strengthening both our democracies engaging with the government of India," he said during the conference.

The official, however, received a befitting reply from Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP K Keshava Rao who said "no foreign country can interfere in any legal case."