Subramanian Swamy Issues First Response As Shivaling & Idols Dug Up At Ayodhya Temple Site

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Thursday reacting to the development where ancient pillars, broken idols and carvings on sandstone were found at Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple site said that "he is not surprised."

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Swamy said that earlier also Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had found many idols and sculptures but they "did not dig enough."

'They will dig much deeper'

Subramanian Swamy said, "I am not surprised as between 2002-2005, Archaeological Survey of India had found many but they didn't dig enough. In the report they gave to Allahabad High Court, they had said very clearly that there were enough indications that there were structures of the erstwhile temple found in bits and pieces in the digging they had done."

"At that time, they had limited objectives and that was to see below the masjid, there was any evidence of a pre-existing temple and as soon as they found some artefacts, they concluded and the matter was taken up for the final hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case. Now, we are re-building a temple and naturally, they will dig much deeper and hence I am not surprised at all about what they have just discovered," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

In a massive development on Thursday, a five-foot Shivaling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of Devi-Devtas were found at Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. Informing about the findings, Champat Rai, General Secy of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, said that since 10 days the ground at the site was being levelled and that is when the pillars in the debris and other items were found.

The findings are relevant as the bone of contention in the decades-long dispute over the site was over the contents of the past dwellings that had stood there and their precise religious significance.

Ram Lalla shifted

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on March 25 performed special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises. This came after Yogi administration cancelled the Ram Navami mela in wake of coronavirus. However, there was no participation of the public in these rituals as a complete lockdown was announced by PM Modi on March 24 on account of Coronavirus.

