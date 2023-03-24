Subramanian Swamy Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification; Reminds Congress Of Its Past

Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, responding to the disqualification of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, stated the Congress has in the past acted in a similar manner and also cited which Member of Parliaments (MPs) in the past have been disqualified from the Parliament.

He gave the example of his suspension and that of former PM Indira Gandhi. Moreover Dr Swamy also recounted that two BJP MPs also faced debarment in 2005, 2006.

‘Congress suspended members they didn't like’

The former Rajya Sabha MP said, “Congress in the past has used this power in the Parliament to suspend the members they didnt like.” He also cited the example of his suspension by the Congress in November 1976, adding further Dr Swamy noted the incident of former PM Indira Gandhi’s suspension, “Indira Gandhi was expelled from the Lok Sabha in 1978 by the Janata government but she came back to power and she withdrew the resolution so it's on record that it doesnt exist,” he said.

Two BJP MPs have also been debarred from the Parliament in the past said Swamy, “Sakshi Maharaj and one other in 2005 and 2006.”

Indira Gandhi also faced suspension

Rahul Gandhi has now become the second member from the Gandhi - Nehru family to be debarred from the Parliament. He was disqualified as an MP today after facing a two-year conviction from a court in Surat in Gujarat on March 23 in a criminal defamation case filed by a former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi under Section 499 (defamation) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the IPC. His membership of the Lok Sabha has been cancelled under provisions of Article 102 (1) under section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. He wasn't imprisoned as he received bail to challenge the verdict in a higher court.

The implications in the case of the suspension of Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi from the Lok Sabha was much more grave than Rahul Gandhi. It resulted in the imposition of the emergency in 1975. She was disqualified as an MP after winning the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the 1971 elections post the conviction by the Allahabad High court for engaging in electoral malpractices.