Subramanian Swamy Says He's Never Seen Parliament Hooliganism Like Congress' Book-throwing

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday lashed out at the Opposition for creating ruckus in the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on the farm laws. Not paying heed to the decorum of the Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs climbed on the table and went on to shockingly throw a rulebook at the Bhubaneswar Kalita, the Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to Republic TV, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy termed the Opposition's 'hooliganism' as a 'black day for democracy'.

Subramanian Swamy on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Slamming the Opposition MPs for creating a ruckus, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said, "I was there and I have seen it. You can have a grievance as an Opposition that we are not agreeing to the subject. You can say that we are not agreeing to it like they want to do a discussion on Pegasus. Democracy is not this kind of hooliganism. It is hooliganism. You see somebody threw a book at the Rajya Sabha chair. Fortunately, he was away from it and they climbed on the general table where all kinds of important papers of Parliament are present."

The senior BJP leader also expressed that he had never seen such sort of incidents in his career as a parliamentarian and that such acts of the Opposition should be condemned.

"This is my 6th term as a parliamentarian and I have not seen anything like this at any stage where people are actually behaving like hooligans. I think this should be strongly condemned. I think we should talk to those members of the opposition and tell them that they can have a discussion about what we allow. We are in majority now so we have a certain degree of entitlement to agree or not agree to the topic. But you cannot expect that every time you want the topic to be discussed we will agree. If we do not agree it does not mean you will create this kind of situation. I think it is a black day for democracy," added Subramanian Swamy.

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

The decorum of Rajya Sabha went for a toss after opposition MPs lost their calm. Taking the lead, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh first climbed on the reporters' table at around 2:17 pm and raised slogans, promoting Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita to adjourn the House for 15 minutes. Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa crossed the line as he climbed on the table and threw the rule book at the Rajya Sabha chair. He was joined by Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel, CPI's Binoy Viswam, and CPI's V Sivadasan, who also sat on the table, disrupting the proceedings of the House.

