Subramanian Swamy Says India Facing 'war-like Situation' With Economy, China & COVID-19

Taking on to Twitter, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy wrote that India is staring at a three-pronged war-China, national economy and the COVID-19 pandemic

Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy who has criticised China on several occasions, on Sunday stated that India is staring at a three-pronged war - China, national economy and the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement comes as India's economy which faced a disruptive situation due to COVID-19 is still reeling from the effects of lockdowns.

Economic situation in India

On May 6, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had stated that it will have to revisit India's 12.5% growth study giving a major setback to the country. The update came as India's COVID-19 crisis is deteriorating every day with a fear of the third phase. Earlier in April, the IMF had projected an impressive 12.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. 

India-China conflict

After a positive development of pull-back by both the troops from Pangong Tso Lake, China refused to disengage at Gogra, Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh. Both the countries have been under a rage of tension since May 2020. Several rounds of diplomatic talks have also taken place between top leaders and diplomats from India and China. 

COVID-19 pandemic

Since February India started facing a blow of COVID-19 after successfully almost winning over the pandemic. The government has warned about a third phase however the time of it is not yet established. India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall case count to 2.22 crore. While 4,092 people lost their lives on Saturday. India saw over 4 lakh daily infections for the fifth time in a week and over 4,000 deaths for the second straight day.

Subramanian Swamy's suggestions on the pandemic

The union cabinet minister's Sunday tweet targeting PM Modi stated that SC's appointment for a committee comes as an action against the Government. He also wrote that if the Centre had listened to his suggestions this would not have happened. 

He also tweeted about the horrible performance of the left party in the West Bengal Assembly Elections. He claimed to have known how cultured Bengalis were brutalized by CPM and asked CM Mamata Banerjee to rectify the situation. The BJP leader also asserted that he understands the situation of Bengal as he studied Master of Statistics degree from Kolkata. 

