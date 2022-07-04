Subramanian Swamy Slams DMK's 'separate Tamil Nation' Threat; 'Never Happening In India'

After Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) threatened to revive the 'separate Tamil Nadu' demand, BJP leader and former minister Subramanian Swamy said that such a "separationist agenda will never work in India". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader highlighted the number of times the threat of separation of Tamil Nadu has been raised, citing examples of 1991 as well as 1976, and said the DMK has always had to "pay a price".

"In 1991, when Chandra Shekhar was the Prime Minister, then I was the senior-most Minister, they made the same mistake because of the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) appeal, and we dismissed the government and they claimed that there will be rivers of blood and there will be chaos and this and that but nothing happened. Not even a cycle was burnt, much less the buses being burnt," the economist and statistician said. He added, "And earlier in 1976 also, Mrs Gandhi (Indira Gandhi) dismissed the DMK govt and nothing happened."

'The Constitution of India does not provide for any separation'

Earlier in the day, DMK leader A Raja warned the Centre to not force the party to toe the line of Periyar and revive old ideologies and demands, most notably the 'Separate Tamil Nadu' campaign from 50 years ago. While addressing an event in Namakkal, the leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to grant TN 'autonomy' and alleged that the Centre was enjoying greater powers, leaving the state to the mercy of the Union Government.

Calling A Raja's speech 'silly', Swamy opined, "The Constitution of India does not provide for any separation and the moment they decide, we will send our BSF (Border Security Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and the Army and put down the DMK for advocating this."

"Therefore, I would say that this seems like some sort of frustration. They have no way of implementing this, they can just make these speeches. They get media coverage for sure, but nobody takes them seriously," the former minister opined.

'A Raja should be put in jail'

However, acknowledging that comments of Raja cannot be 'ignored' even though they 'do not have any impact', the senior BJP leader said, "I would say that Mr Raja should be picked up under the National Security Act and put in jail for some time. He has already spent the longest time ever in the 2G (Spectrum case) before he got bail. He is presently on bail, so he has broken the bail conditions also, so he can be sent without difficulty to the jail."