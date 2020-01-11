Subramanian Swamy Slams 'Jinnah Wali Azadi Morons'; Here's What He Wants Them To Know

In the backdrop of the 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' protest in South Delhi on January 10, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy made a scathing attack at the protesters, stating that family of the very same Jinnah chose India and continues to reside here.

An altogether more controversial chant had been raised at an anti-CAA protest at the Shaheen Bagh area in South Delhi. In the shocking and viral video, anti-CAA protesters can be heard raising slogans like; "Hum Lekr Rhenge Aazadi, Jinnah Waali Aazadi."

Taking to his Twitter, Dr Swamy slammed the 'Jinnah wali Azadi' protesters saying that even Jinnah's family rejected Pakistan and settled in India.

PTs: Tell Jinnah wali Azadi morons that the only child of Jinnah, his daughter, rejected Pakistan and chose India and settled down in Mumbai & married a Parsi. Her son and grand sons also live in Mumbai as industrialists. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 11, 2020

Dina, the only daughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his wife Rattanbai Petit had married into the Wadia family in 1938, and while the marriage eventually fell apart, she continued to reside in India for many years. She passed away in 2017

Subramanian Swamy had earlier slammed that opposition for the brutal violence that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday. Swamy said that the opposition looks for an opportunity to blame the government and said that the JNU campus should be shut down for at least two years.

READ: SHOCKING: Rhythmic 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' demand raised at Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest

READ: 'Free Kashmir' poster spotted in Mysuru during protests against attack on JNU students

'Free Kashmir' Poster in Mumbai and Delhi's pro-JNU protest

Earlier, in a protest in Mumbai against the JNU violence, a demonstrator was spotted holding a 'Free Kashmir' placard. The woman later clarified that she was talking about the internet shutdown only. After the incident, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against her, identifying her as Mahek Mirza Prabhu. The FIR was filed at the Colaba police station.

Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WrEi8DQwhP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Post Mumbai's 'Free Kashmir' poster controversy, an 'Azad Kashmir' poster had surfaced at Delhi University's St Stephen's College on Wednesday, against the violent attack on JNU students. The students of St Stephens College of Delhi University also boycotted their classes and participated in the massive protest to show their solidarity with the JNU students. `

READ: Now, 'Aazad Kashmir' poster surfaces at DU's St Stephen's College during pro-JNU rally

READ: 'Was pointing to Internet shutdown': Mumbai protester who held 'Free Kashmir' placard