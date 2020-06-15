Subramanian Swamy Alleges 'double Standards' In Lutyens Over BLM Statue-toppling In US

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Dr Subramanian Swamy on Monday, June 15 slammed the 'double standards' of Lutyens media who 'rejoiced' at the removal of statues of prominent leaders that 'practiced racism' in the United States.

He criticized the 'Lutyens' and 'Mainstream Media (MSM)' of left ideologies for condemning the similar moves to rename roads with Mughal and British colonizers names who were also known to follow similar racism or discrimination in India's past.

"Rejoicing at statues being pulled down in the US of those who bought and sold African slaves," Swamy said in his tweet.

READ | Chandrababu Naidu accuses Andhra CM Jagan of 'taking revenge' against 'rival' TDP leaders

Look at the double standard of our Lutyen intellectuals and MSM pretenders: They condemn Hindutva move to rename roads with Mughal and White colonisers names but now are rejoicing at statues being pulled down in US of those who bought and sold African slaves — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 14, 2020

READ | Statue of Italian journalist vandalised

Protest in the US for removal of statues

Statues of slave traders, imperialists, and explorers have been facing the angst of protesters demonstrating against racial discrimination across the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Protesters around the globe have made it clear that they won’t tolerate the glorification of historic figures with murky past, be it Italian explorer Christopher Columbus or former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Columbus, who discovered the Americas in 1492, apparently brought racism along and launched trans-Atlantic slave trade. Native Americans, who welcomed Columbus with open arms, had to face exploitation and centuries of genocide, as per accounts. Columbus’ statues in Richmond, Minnesota and Boston were toppled or vandalized and even decapitated.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who himself is an Italian-American, said that he understands the feelings of people about Columbus and some of his acts but the statue has come to represent and signify appreciation for the Italian-American contribution to New York.

Since the death of George Floyd while being restrained in Minnesota, protests were witnessed across the cities in the United States demanding for justice and to end racism. Floyd has become the face of the Black Lives Matter movement.

READ | George Floyd Death: US lawmakers introduce bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

READ | George Floyd’s death: Protesters topple idols of 'racist' leaders like Churchill, Columbus