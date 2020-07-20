Subramanian Swamy Hammers Sharad Pawar's 'Ram Mandir Won't Cure Covid' Logic; Argues Back

Reacting on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's comments on Sunday that some people think building a temple will help to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy slammed the leader by terming his comments as "ridiculous" and demanded an apology from the veteran politician.

'Apologise to the people of India'

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Swamy said, "It's ridiculous. Another channel's anchor had said that building a hospital is better than building a Ram Mandir and yes, I told him, we need more mental hospitals for people who speak like that. In the same way, you cannot compare two alternatives which are not equal in its application. In the old age when we used to build steel plants, people used to say building them is not as good as feeding the people of India. There are so many people below the poverty lines. These are ridiculous alternatives, we can have both."

"We can fight COVID-19 as well as inaugurate Ram Temple both. I don't understand Mr Pawar is saying. Has he started losing his mental faculties or what in the company of the Congress? How can he possibly in this country like this compare fighting COVID-19 with the project of building a Ram Temple after all the struggle of 500 years. I think he should apologise to the people of India," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

'Filling the vacuum'

Dr Swamy said that the Prime Minister "won't care" what Pawar says but to the people of India, Pawar must apologise as their "feelings have been hurt." "NCP and Congress are harming themselves by making such comments. Earlier, such comments were made by Mani Shankar Aiyar but now he is silent and seems like Sharad Pawar is filling the vacuum," the senior BJP leader said.

The NCP leader's comment came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust proposed two dates in August for laying the foundation stone the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, before finalising August 5 as the date.

Addressing a press conference in Solapur, he said, "We are all thinking of how to fight the battle against Coronavirus but some people think that coronavirus will be mitigated by building a temple. But our priority is to see how to improve the economy which has been affected due to lockdown."

