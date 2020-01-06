Subramanian Swamy Slams Opposition Over JNU Violence, Says 'it's Easy To Blame Others'

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday slammed the opposition for the brutal violence that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday. Swamy said that the opposition looks for an opportunity to blame the government and said that the JNU campus should be shut down for at least two years.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Swamy said, "Yogendra Yadav who was earlier with AAP, can tell a lie anytime. We can't trust Yadav and his statement. Blaming is very easy, like they claimed CAA is anti-Muslim, so blame game is very easy. The opposition who cannot tell about their degrees and how many passports they have, how can they blame us? Professors are not allowed to enter the campus for 3 months. JNU should be closed for two years and good students can be shifted to other universities. Also, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should first answer about their ancestral contacts with Hitler and others."

Yogendra Yadav manhandled

On Sunday, political activist and Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav alleged that the police are protecting the goons attacking students inside the campus while blocking the entry of media and activists. Yadav was also seen manhandled by the Delhi Police outside the main entrance gate of JNU.

"For the first time in India, students are being beaten up on their campus, the police are not acting while the entire country is watching. Goons are inside under police protection. I spoke to teachers and students inside on the phone and they say there is an atmosphere of terror on the campus."

Delhi Police register FIR

23 people injured in the JNU violence have been released from AIIMS while some are still undergoing treatment. Hours after the attack, Delhi Police on Monday has filed an FIR under sections of Public Property Damage Act and Rioting Act. Devender Arya, DCP, South-West, has said, "We have taken cognizance of yesterday's violence and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation."

JNU violence

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident.

