Subramanian Swamy Suggests Converting BJP HQ Into A COVID-19 Hospital As A Noble Gesture

In view of the COVID-19 surge that has left hundreds of patients in the lurch for hospital beds, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Friday suggested that the top six floors of the party office building in Delhi should be converted into a hospital for Coronavirus patients.

“In view of the situation arising from Coronavirus pandemic, I suggest that top 6 of the 8 floors [6+ 2 in the basement] Party Office building in Delhi be converted into a hospital,” Dr Swamy said in a tweet, terming it as a noble gesture on part of the ruling party.

He added that BJP still has the old offices in Ashoka Road Government bungalows which can be used by party members until the situation improves in the capital.

In view of the situation arising from Coronavirus Pandemic, I suggest that top 6 of the 8 floors[6+ 2 in basement] Party Office building in Delhi be converted into a hospital. BJP still has the old offices in Ashoka Road Govt bungalows which can be used for Party. Noble gesture!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 7, 2021

Delhi on Friday recorded 19,832 COVID -19 cases reporting a marginal spike compared to the 19,133 infections reported on Thursday. The city reported 341 deaths on Friday pushing the toll to 18,739, according to a medical bulletin released by the Delhi government. The positivity rate in the Capital also dropped to 24.92% and the total number of cases reached 1,292,867 on Friday.

The unprecedented surge in cases has caused an acute shortage of hospital beds, ventilators, medical oxygen and anti-viral drugs, bringing the city’s healthcare system to its knees. While the national capital and the Central government struggle to tackle the adverse situation, Subramanian Swamy's recent discontent with the Centre has also been a feature.

"Nitin Gadkari should lead India's COVID-19 fight"

Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari should assume charge of India's COVID-19 battle instead of relying on the ‘useless’ Prime Minister’s office. Swamy urged PM Modi to delegate the conduct of the war against COVID to Gadkari, citing his expertise in the infrastructure framework which was required in tackling the pandemic.

Alleging that there was 'too much centralization' in the PMO, the BJP leader claimed that India would survive Coronavirus with the help of the Union Minister’s expertise.

India will survive Coronavirus Pandemic as it did Islamic invaders and British Imperialists. We could face one more wave that targets children unless strict precautions now are taken. Modi should therefore delegate the conduct of this war to Gadkari. Relying on PMO is useless — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 5, 2021

I had already warned two days ago that the third Coronavirus wave will target young children. We need a serious Crisis Management Team now instead of PMO psychos to monitor and strategize the response. Today the NITI Aayog Member confirms the danger of the third wave — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 5, 2021

With a record of 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.