Subramanian Swamy Suggests Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Should Attend RIC Trilateral

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday advised against the External Affairs Ministry's decision to participate in the upcoming virtual conference with their Chinese counterpart to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. Subramanian Swamy stated the move as 'ridiculous' and suggested that instead of Jaishankar, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should attend the meeting. Swamy also asked PM Modi to act on Chinese presence in Galwan Valley.

'It is ridiculous': Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy asserted his strong criticism and stated that EAM S Jaishankar should not attend the trilateral virtual conference with Chinese and Russian counterparts to discuss the COVID-19 situation. He instead reiterated his suggestion and opined that PM Modi should send Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. In addition, Swamy also stepped up his response and urged that PM Modi should publicly ask Chinese leadership to vacate the Galwan Valley.

It is ridiculous for External Affairs Minister to meet with his Chinese counter part to discuss Corona Pandemic. PM must order him not to go. Or instead send Harsh Vardhan Health Minister. There is now a need for Namo to publicly ask Xi, by name, to clear out from Galwan Valley. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 19, 2020

Trilateral virtual conference

EAM Jaishankar is to attend a virtual conference of the Russia-India-China trilateral on June 23 which is being held in the aftermath of a violent border clash between Chinese and Indian troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava confirmed Jaishankar's participation in the meeting. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov will be the other two participants at the conference.

"The External Affairs Minister will participate in the meeting," Srivastava said during an online media briefing.

Srivastava added that meeting agenda will include discussing the coronavirus pandemic as well as issues related to challenges to global security and financial stability. However, it is unlikely that the border standoff between India and China will figure in the meeting as bilateral issues are usually not discussed under the trilateral format, according to the sources. Russia has already maintained that India and China should resolve the border dispute through talks and that a “constructive” relationship between the two countries was important for regional stability. Moreover, the three foreign ministers are also expected to hold talks pertaining to the evolving political situation in Afghanistan after the US inked a peace deal with the Taliban in February.

