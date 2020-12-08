Subramanian Swamy Suggests Max Petrol Price; 'Rs 90/litre Monumental Exploitation By Govt'

Petrol and diesel prices rose for the sixth day in a row on Monday as rates went up by 26-30 paise per litre. Reacting to this, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy said it is "monumental exploitation by Government of India of the people of the country."

'A monumental exploitation by GoI of people of India'

"The price ex-refinery of petrol is Rs. 30/litre. All kinds of taxes and Petrol pump commission add up the remainder Rs.60. In my view, petrol must sell at max. Rs. 40 per litre," he wrote on Twitter. This is the first time that the price of petrol breached Rs 90 mark in Mumbai after 2018.

Petrol price at Rs. 90 per litre is a monumental exploitation by GoI of the people of India. The price ex-refinery of petrol is Rs. 30/litre. All kinds of taxes and Petrol pump commission add up the remainder Rs.60. In my view petrol must sell at max. Rs. 40 per litre. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 7, 2020

On Monday, the petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise, according to a price notification of oil marketing companies. Rates for petrol in Delhi rose to Rs 83.71 per litre, from Rs 83.41 while diesel price went up from Rs 73.61 to Rs 73.87 per litre.

Rates at the highest level since September 2018

This was the sixth straight day of price hike and the 15th increase in rates since November 20, when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-month hiatus. Rates are now at the highest level since September 2018.

READ | Ravi Shankar Prasad reveals '92 lakh consultations done' on farm laws, lambasts opposition

READ | PM Modi dials French Prez Macron, extends support in fight against terrorism & extremism

In 18 days, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.65 per litre and diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.41. The rate increase follows international oil prices rising by a third from lows in October-end. Brent crude oil is nearing USD 50 per barrel mark on hopes that COVID vaccines would lead to demand recovery.

Prior to the November 20 hike in rates in India, petrol prices had been static since September 22 and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2. In Mumbai, petrol price rose to Rs 90.34 per litre from Rs 90.05, while diesel rates went up from Rs 80.23 to Rs 80.51. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

READ | MHA sends advisory to states on Dec 8 Bharat Bandh call; warns against untoward incidents

READ | Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: Opposition & trade unions extend support; Govt issues advisory

(With PTI inputs)