RGF Scam: Subramanian Swamy To Write To PM Modi Seeking To Nationalise Congress' Trust

After BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday alleged that Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the UPA years, party leader Subramanian Swamy claimed that the "RGF scam" was raised by him in the year 2015.

According to Swamy, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was built on a plot that was allocated to the Indian National Congress for building a party office. Soon after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi died, the party transformed the office into a private trust which is currently headed by Priyanka Gandhi. The BJP leader said alleged that RGF takes funds from many foreign embassies without the permission of the Home Ministry, adding that it is a punishable offense.

"I did raise this issue in 2005, but the Finance Minister was not interested in proceeding with this matter. Now I am asking in a letter to the Prime Minister in reference to my previous letter, seeking to nationalise the foundation building and to cancel the order for the Congress party to get the plot because it is being used for another purpose," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also noted that the trust was built on prime land, and it is illegal for a private body to encroach upon a prestigious government plot. 'Congress has grabbed yet another land illegally, this needs to end now,' he said.

The RGF scam was raised by me with Ministry of Urban Development in 2015 asking Govt to cancel the plot allotment & seize the building because in 1988 the plot was allotted for building Congress Head Office. So it cannot be used for private purpose. Govt must act on my demand now — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 26, 2020

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

According to its website, Delhi-based RGF was set up on June 21, 1991, and is currently chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The other trustees include senior party leaders like former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, Rahul Gandhi, Sanjiv Goenka, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others. RGF says it works in five key areas — literacy, promotion of science & technology, empowerment of the underprivileged and handicapped, promotion of excellence in aviation, and operates a think tank named RGICS.

