Subramanian Swamy Traces History Of Article 370; Assures 'Kashmiri Pandits Will Return'

Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy while delivering a speech at a public gathering in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar, elaborated on the history of the contentious, now abrogated Article 370 on Saturday. In his speech, the former cabinet minister said that Article 370 had been 'misinterpreted' all these years.

Reflecting on its origin, Swamy said that it came into being post-independence when the then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations. Underlining that Nehru took no one's consent, including Sardar Patel, in regards to Article 370, Rajya Sabha MP said, " 370 was temporary. Sheikh Abdullah told Ambedkar that we should add 370 when our meeting was happening. Ambedkar did not agree but Nehru told Sardar Patel to do something about it. It was said this is temporary and wouldn’t need a parliament vote to undo it. The President of India can do it."

The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019. Article 370 conferred Special Status on Jammu and Kashmir and ensured that the laws passed by the Indian Parliament are not automatically applicable to the hilly region.

"Nehru never said Article 370 was permanent"

Recollecting his meeting with MP Hasnain Masoodi, Subramanian Swamy said," I showed him that in the constitution Article 370 was temporary. He told me we have our own constitution in return. However, the constitution o Jammu and Kashmir came out of Article 370, and Nehru never said this was permanent. Forget 370."

The BJP leader highlighted that election in the region was due, and urged the people to send good representatives 'who can be talked to'. "Our enemy is sitting with part of Kashmir who they call PoK. We never understood the abduction of (Mehbooba) Mufti’s daughter. When I became minister, (Saifuddin) Soz’s daughter was abducted, we never understood all this. We didn’t release anyone. We aren’t ready for any compromise," he said.

"Kashmiri Pandits would return"

Subramanian Swamy also talked about the raging topic of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 after the release of Vivek Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files'. "We ended LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), where is LTTE who wanted a separate Tamil state? In the northeast, there were groups that also wanted a separate state, nothing happened. We will get back what we have lost, wouldn’t give an inch," the Rajya Sabha MP said, assuring that Kashmiri Pandits will also return. "Kashmiri Pandits can live in a separate colony. They want confidence to return," the BJP leader added.