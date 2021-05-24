Subramanian Swamy Warns Centre Against Inadequate Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccines For States

BJP leader and MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Sunday spoke about the issue of lack of vaccine supply for the states. Dr Swamy warned that states not ruled by the saffron party may come together and address the issue of vaccination by negotiating for bulk orders from abroad. Moreover, he also opined that the states will send the bill to the Centre. In addition, Subramanian Swamy also said that the Centre led by PM Modi cannot 'politically afford' to refuse to pay for the vaccines, in case states go ahead with the decision.

Let Modi government be forewarned that all non BJP states frustrated in not getting adequate supply of vaccines may band together and directly negotiate for bulk orders abroad and send the Bill to the Centre. Modi Govt cannot politically afford to refuse to pay up. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 23, 2021

21.80 crore vaccines provided to states, UTs: Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that the Centre has more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been provided to states and Union Territories so far and over 1.90 crore jabs are still available with them. In addition, it also stated that 40,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three days.

"The government has so far provided, both through the free-of-cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses (21,80,51,890) to states/UTs," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the government data available at 8 am on Sunday also indicated that the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 22, 2021, including wastages is 19,90,31,577 doses. More than 1.90 crore Covid vaccine doses (1,90,20,313) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the ministry said. The country's vaccination on Sunday crossed more than 19.50 crore doses, as per the data at 7 am. Amid the third phase of vaccination, more than 99 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 years were vaccinated.