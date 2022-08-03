After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the National Herald office in New Delhi, instructing that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency, Subramanian Swamy, who is the complainant in the National Herald case, on Wednesday, asserted that there was concrete evidence suggesting money laundering.

Speaking to Republic, the BJP leader said, "The building (the National Herald office) was occupied by several private companies by Tata and others, and they pay their rent with that. That money is going to Young Indian. What have they been spending it on? 100% share is owned by Young Indian. There is a long way to go, many more things have to come out."

When asked if rents of all the 12 raided properties by the ED on Tuesday are going to Young Indian, Swamy said, "I think they (ED) will read the accounts book and come to know."

'There is much water...'

In another exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network moments later, Swamy detailed the entire National Herald case and stated that the case is now in the final stage and soon the accused in the case could be convicted.

While detailing the case, Subramanian Swamy said, "There is much water than flows down the Ganga as they say. In June 2014, I got an order from the magistrate court, issuing summons to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vohra and Oscar Fernandez. They were asked to come, but they tried to block it through High Court and Supreme Court. However, ultimately they had to come and take bail (in 2015) since I did not insist that they should be subjected to jail at this stage for custodial interrogation. So, they are out on bail, they are not simple people whose office has been raided."

'How can Rs 5 lakh company afford Rs 50 lakh?'

Explaining why is it a money laundering case, Swamy continued, "In the course of it, I gave a complaint to ED that Young Indian Pvt Ltd had only Rs 5 Lakh as its paid-up capital, but it was able to make a payment to Congress Party of Rs 50 Lakh, saying that Rs 90 crore that you have been giving as loans to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) for printing the newspaper will not be available to the Congress as the company has now folded up, so 50 lakh will be given instead of 90 crore. How can a 5 lakh company afford 50 lakh? So we went and saw that they had claimed that there was a loan of Rs 1 crore from a company called Doltex in Kolkata, but that company claimed that it was a donation. It was almost a donation because there was no interest charge. So this all comes under money laundering."

"So in this circumstance, we are on the next stage where it is to be decided if they should be convicted. The process is getting completed and we are in the final stages," he added.

Speaking of the ED raids in 12 locations that took place on Tuesday, Dr Swamy said, "I have given the information of two banks where money was deposited. One is the Pictet Bank in Zurich and another bank in Geneva, so there is evidence that all the money was laundered out through Hawala. This is what probably the ED is looking at."

It is important to note that in 2013, Swamy had filed a case against the Gandhis, accusing them of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He had highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. In the year 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

Congress cries foul; calls ED probe 'political vendetta'

Soon after Swamy's reaction, Congress leader Harish Rawat spoke to Republic and said, "Young Indian is a non-profit company. No transaction has taken place. Swamy is a champion of democratic rights and free media. Does Swamy think whatever is happening is right? This is the first time in the history of India when a newspaper office is being sealed like this."

Calling it a political vendetta, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar told Republic, "No money laundering has taken place. It is a non-profit organisation. It is a matter of Income Tax which was already resolved. This is a political vendetta which is taking place."

ED seals National Herald office

On Wednesday, the ED sealed the National Herald office in New Delhi, instructing that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency. Sources had informed earlier that the ED recovered incriminating documents during its raids in connection with the National Herald case. This comes a day after the central agency carried out raids in the national capital at the Herald House, the head office of the National Herald newspaper, and 11 other locations as part of a money laundering investigation on Tuesday.