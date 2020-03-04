BJP's Mungantiwar Backs Sena Over Muslim Quota, Asks Them Not To Worry If Cong-NCP Leave

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday asked the Shiv Sena to "not to worry" over the implementation of the 5 per cent Muslim quota in Maharashtra. Lauding Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's stand over the quota, the BJP leader said that their alliance with Sena was based on ideology.

He further said, "They shouldn't worry if the Congress and NCP are pressurising it. Even if they (Congress-NCP) leave the government, we will support the govt within the limits of this issue."

Sena denies discussion, then backtracks

Initially on Friday, after NCP Minister Nawab Malik announced in the Maharashtra Legislative Council a 5 per cent reservations for Muslims in school and colleges, Shinde - the Urban Development Minister said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will take a call on the issue after discussions. He added that no decision has been taken yet and that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take an appropriate decision at the appropriate time. But later, Shinde said that "Our government runs with everyone, we are working according to our common minimum program".

Muslim reservation in Maharashtra

On February 28, in a massive development, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government announced in the Maharashtra Legislative Council a 5% reservation for Muslims in schools and colleges. State minister for minority affairs, Nawab Malik in response to Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise said that a bill will be introduced and the government will ensure its smooth passage. Malik added that action will be taken to ensure the passage before the beginning of the admissions for the academic year.

Earlier in January, Malik had confirmed that the move was in talks since the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) but had not been finalised yet. Even though reservation in Maharashtra breaching 70%, sources on January 31, reported that the Thackeray-led Aghadi government is preparing to introduce a Muslim-based reservation in the state. Incidentally, a Muslim reservation was mentioned in Congress and NCP's manifesto.

(With ANI Inputs)

