Maharashtra: Sudhir Mungantiwar Slams MVA Govt, Calls It 'father Of Ghajini'

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government for halting projects in Maharashtra initiated during the BJP government in the state. Mungantiwar, while taking a dig at the coalition in power, termed the MVA government as the father of 'Ghajini', a fictional character essayed by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who suffered from acute short-term memory loss and tattooed number and names on his body to remember them.

Addressing the protest Mungantiwar said, "Aamir Khan used to forget in Ghajini and this government is the father of Ghajini. In Ghajini, Amir Khan used to write on the body to avoid forgetting. But if they (MVA) cannot write on their body, at least write it on paper so that you can remember it."

He also alleged that the MVA is attempting to find loopholes or corruption in these projects. "Keep investigating as much as you want, you will find nothing," the former Maharashtra minister said. Mungantiwar was speaking at a protest launched by the BJP against Maharashtra government at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

'Father-son government'

The former Maharashtra Finance Minister further said the state now has a 'father-son government'. Taking a jibe at the Thackerays for allegedly postponing major issues and projects, he said, "It is postponement government. The proposal of marriage of Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray was also postponed. This government only knows how to postpone."

BJP protest

On Tuesday, BJP had organised a dharna across the state under the leadership of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil against MVA government over the issue of debt waiver and harassment of women.

Speaking to reporters outside the legislature building, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the protests will continue till the cultivators get justice. Protests were being staged by the BJP party workers outside tehsil offices in the state, he said. Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil and former state finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar took part in a protest over the issue at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

(with ANI input)