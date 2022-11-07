Sudhir Suri Murder: 5-member SIT Constituted To Probe Shiv Sena Leader's Assassination

Three days after Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri's assassination, a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Punjab police, informed Commissioner of Police Arun Pal Singh. Notably, Suri was shot dead in the broad daylight during a protest by accused Sandeep Singh in Amritsar on Friday.

5-member SIT constituted to probe Sudhir Suri's assassination

While addressing a press conference, Singh said, "Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police had a word with SIT team about this case and said that the investigation should be carefully undertaken."

Singh also informed that Sandeep Singh was a 'self-radicalised' person and he got the idea about the crime from social media. On being asked by Republic TV about the ISI and Khalistani link, he kept mum. Sudhir Suri's family has blamed pro-Khalistan hardliner Amritpal Singh for the murder. The family also alleged that Amritpal had given death threats to the slain Shiv Sena leader Suri.

It is pertinent to mention that the deceased Shiv Sena leader's funeral procession was carried out on Sunday and people in large numbers gathered to attend his last rites. A large number of Shiv Sena leaders had gone from Ludhiana to Amritsar for the last rites of Sudhir Suri.

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot five times on Friday while he was taking part in a protest against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege. The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (31), has been arrested. He was sent to seven-day police remand on Saturday.

According to the visuals accessed by Republic, it showcased the moments right before the brutal attack which raise a number of questions, including how such a brazen attack could take place in the midst of so many cops.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh has accused police of a cover-up. "In Sidhu Moosewala's case also tried to cover up but NIA and other agencies found a link between Canadia-based gangsters and killers. This time also, Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla already said that more people would be killed...They are trying to cover it up", RP Singh added.