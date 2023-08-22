Sujay Krishna Bhadra Raided By ED In Connection With 'cash For Job Scam'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) with paramilitary force personnel on Monday raided the packaged water drinking firm Nautica's several official premises, owned by Sujay Krishna Bhadra, key suspect in the West Bengal school recruitment scam. A large number of documents were seized along with digital documents from his office and the searches continued throughout the night.

Nautica is a subsidiary of Leaps And Bounds where the searches were carried by the central agency for over 18 hours in areas such as Kolkata and South 24 Parganas district. An office building in New Alipore, an apartment in Bhawanipore in Kolkata, and one premise at Bishnupur linked to Bhadra, were also searched.

#BREAKING | ED carries out 18-hour-long raids at West Bengal recruitment scam accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra's firm, recovers a large number of documents and digital evidence.#ED #WestBengal



Tune in - https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/kgLy43VSQx — Republic (@republic) August 22, 2023

A senior ED official said, "We are looking for some documents in connection with fictitious transfers of funds made through this company. This person (Bhadra) has also used several other people's bank accounts to transfer funds. We are looking for them also."

Who is Sujay Krishna Bhadra?

Bhadra, who is in judicial custody was arrested on May 30, and a charge sheet against him was filed by the agency on July 28 in the court. After being grilled by both the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before his arrest, told the media on March 23 that he worked for Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress. He said that Banerjee was his boss and he worked for his company Leaps and Bounds.

The raids took place after a day after Abhishek Banerjee returned to Kolkata from the US, where he had gone for treatment of his left eye that suffered an injury in a car accident in 2016.