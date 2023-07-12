Sukanta Majumdar Castigates TMC For 'fabricating' Bengal Panchayat Poll Results

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday (July 11) carried a sit-in protest outside a counting centre at Balurghat College under Dakshin Dinajpur district and alleged fabrication of the Panchayat poll results. The counting of votes for 63,229-gram panchayat seats was held earlier on the day amid fearsome violence despite beefed-up security arrangements.

While alleging the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for fabricating the Panchayat poll results, Majumdar asserted that he will look for legal avenues to deal with the drastic situation that emerged during polling and the vote counting day.

"Despite our candidates winning in the elections...the results are being fabricated. The ruling party has brought criminals inside the counting centre to help their candidates win by rigging the counting. The Block Development Officer (BDO) is biased and is an agent of TMC. I am here to meet the BDO, but he is not here...We will go for legal action," said Majumdar during the sit-in protest.

TMC leads rural body polls

The counting of votes for the Gram Panchayat seats began at 8 am on Tuesday (July 11) and the TMC maintained the lead on the majority of seats since the beginning. The ruling TMC has won 30,391-gram panchayat seats, besides leading in 1,767 seats, according to the SEC as of 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Its nearest rival BJP has won 8,239 seats and is leading in 447 seats.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee thanked the people for their support towards the TMC in the Panchayat polls. “It’s TMC all the way in rural Bengal. I want to thank the people for their love, affection and support towards the TMC. This election has proved that only TMC resides in the heart of the people of the state,” Banerjee said in a social media post.

'State-sponsored violence in Bengal'

The BJP has slammed TMC for inducting violence in Panchayat polls and called it 'state-sponsored' violence which claimed at least '45 lives.' BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, while addressing a press conference said that these 'killings' are "institutional murder".

"In West Bengal, elections and violence have become synonymous...Around 45 people have been killed as far as Panchayat polls in West Bengal are concerned. Words like firing, bombing, murder and vote rigging are being used for the Panchayat elections...This is not accidental, this is a state-sponsored murder of democracy. It is an institutional murder, that is, from the police administration to the district officers and the administrative officers, everything is involved," Patra said.

The Bengal Panchayat polls, despite being held under tight security arrangements, witnessed widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging. There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.