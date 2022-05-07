Sukanta Majumdar Pays Last Respects To BJP Leader Arjun Chowrasia; 'democracy Is Dead'

On his way to the crematorium to pay the last respects to BJYM's slain leader Arjun Chowrasia, BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar likened the West Bengal state government to a serial killer and said how brutally all of the workers killed have been found hanging in a similar fashion with a saffron cloth or a BJP flag around their neck. In a shocking development on May 6, the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader's lifeless body was found hanging at an abandoned railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "WB govt has become a serial killer. In the past 3yrs, BJP youth workers are dying by suicide in a similar style everywhere. They all have a BJP flag or saffron cloth tied around their necks."

Deeply disturbed to know about the murder of our dedicated karyakrta Arjun Chowrasia (Age 27), a resident of Kashipur assembly, Kolkata. BJP Bengal firmly stand with his family. Democracy is dead here. When will CM Mamata's thirst for blood of BJP's karyakrtas be over ? pic.twitter.com/gTQfmpUB6K — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) May 6, 2022

BJP leader found dead in abandoned railway quarter

The vice president of BJP Yuva Morcha of Ward Number 6 of KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation), Arjun Chowrasia's body was found hanging in an abandoned railway quarter in the Chitpore area of Kolkata.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the party worker's death, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, "From last few years when BJP started winning here (West Bengal), our workers are constantly being targeted. More than 200 workers were killed in the last few years. Similarly, our party worker (Arjun Chowrasia) has now been killed and hanged."

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the house of the victim and met with Arjun's family members, including his grandmother, who was also allegedly assaulted along with other family members.

"We will file a court case in the matter and also demand a CBI enquiry. I met the family of the kin of the BJP leader. They are in complete anguish and dismay. The grandmother and other family members of the victim were also assaulted and Chowrasia's dead body was snatched away from the family. The Home Ministry has also taken note of the incident. A report has been summoned by the Ministry from the state government," Shah after meeting the family said.

BJP launches 10-day protest marking 1 year of post-poll violence in West Bengal

The state unit of the BJP kicked-off protests that will last for 10 days marking the completion of one year of the massive violence that unfolded in the state after Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the Assembly elections in 2021. The BJP organised a rally in Kolkata on May 2 with victims of the post-poll violence.

On May 3, the saffron party workers reached out to the people of the state to seek their “help for affected BJP cadres”. All the state BJP leaders including the MLA and MPs on May 7 distributed clothes and money to the victims of the alleged violence.

(Image: Republic/@sukantamajum1)