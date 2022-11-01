'Sukesh Chandrashekhar Is Being Tortured By Jail Officers': Conman's Lawyer Tells Republic

After jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain extorted Rs 10 crore from him, Sukesh's lawyer AK Singh said that his client will submit all the evidence if he is summoned. He also claimed that Sukesh is being "tortured" by jail officers for making the revelations.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Singh said, "This letter has been written to expose the corruption that has been prevailing in the jail. The complaint was also communicated to CBI but CBI failed to take any action. The case is pending in Delhi High Court. After this, my client wrote to L-G. He only wants an independent inquiry and investigation to be conducted. "

"This letter talks about the connection (between Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Satyendra Jain), because they know each other from 2015 but the allegation that has beeen levelled in the complaint is between 2017 to 2019. The amount extorted from my client in conniving of the jail authorities is between 2017 to 2019.

As per the content of the complaint, total Rs 12.5 crore was paid to the jail authority and Rs 10 crore to Satyendra Jain," Sukesh's lawyer added.

'Sukesh being tortured by jail officers', claims his lawyer

Moreover, Sukesh's lawyer alleged that his client is being tortured by the jail officers. "Even on August 31, 2022, my client was assaulted...My client is being threatened for two things. One to withdraw writ petitions filed before the high court and CBI, and the second to retract the statements given to ED."

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena alleging that Satyendar Jain "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison. The letter was submitted to Saxena on October 8 by his advocate AK Singh.

The letter accessed by Republic TV also mentioned that the conman, who is lodged in Mandoli jail, gave over Rs 50 crore to AAP until now, in lieu of getting a prominent post in the party and getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Rubbishing the allegations, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said it was an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat.