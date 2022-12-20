Sukesh Reiterates Giving Rs 60 Cr To AAP; Jacqueline Seeks Court Permission To Go Abroad

Reiterating his allegation against the Kejriwal-led party, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Tuesday again claimed that he had given Rs 60 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The development came after both Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar were presented before Delhi's Patiala High Court for questioning in connection to the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

According to the sources, Jacqueline has filed a plea in the court seeking permission to go abroad from December 23 to January 5. The court is set to hear her application on December 22.

Sukesh's bomb against AAP

Making shocking revelations in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar earlier in a letter to L-G VK Saxena alleged that he paid money to AAP minister Satyendar Jain for protection in jail and getting a Rajya Sabha berth. However, the party dismissed Chandrashekhar's charges saying he was speaking like a BJP spokesperson and that he would join the party after coming out of jail.

In a recent letter, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar stated that Arvind Kejriwal's agents are pressuring him and his family by sending threats and offers. In his letter, Sukesh said that he will expose AAP and Arvind Kejriwal with the evidence.

"You (Arvind Kejriwal) have started to send threats and offers and new demands to me through your agents and very own Jail administration, that I should now follow your instructions and I should write letters to media and Hon'ble LG, Delhi that I was pressurised by BJP to write against you and AAP, and also I should withdraw all complaints filed against Satyender Jain and you, and also that you want me to retract all statements given to high powered Committee," Sukesh Chandrashekhar said in a press release.

Jacqueline under ED scanner

Jacqueline Fernandez came under the scanner of the ED after her name appeared in the chargesheet filed by the central investigation agency in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case. Following the investigation in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, it was revealed that the actress was in touch with the conman and received gifts worth crores from him.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of running a Rs 200 crore extortion racket from jail. During the investigation, the ED also found that the conman used a wide network to launder money. He use to use that money to buy properties. The matter came to light after Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, lodged a complaint against Sukesh. As per sources, she paid Rs 150 crore cash in numerous tranches to co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani.