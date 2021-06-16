Sukhbir Badal, 20 SAD-BSP Leaders Booked For Flouting COVID Norms During Protest

A case has been registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal leaders of the Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for staging a massive dharna and flouting COVID-19 norms on Tuesday. In the complaint filed, around 300 people have been booked by the Mohali Police for staging the dharna near Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse in Siswan, which includes 20 leaders of the SAD-BSP alliance. The leaders have been charged under Sections 188 of the IPC and 51 of the Disaster Management Act at the Mullanpur police station.

SAD-BSP leaders who have been booked

Sukhbir Singh Badal NK Sharma Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema Arwinderpal Singh Pakhoke Karamjeet Singh Lali Rajguru Sharma Surinder Singh Mintu Ramanjeet Singh Sandhu Heera Singh Gabadiya Bony Ajnala MLA Jasveer Singh Garhi Nachhatar Singh (BSP) Janmeja Singh Sekhon Bikramjeet Singh Majithia Ranjit Singh Gill Robin Brar Ajmer Singh Khera (SGPC member) Charanjit Singh Kalewal (SGPC) Gulzar Singh Ranike Bunty Romana

SAD-BSP stage massive dharna

Protesting against the Congress-led government in Punjab, thousands of Akali Dal and BSP workers gathered on Tuesday to march towards Captain Amarinder Singh's farmhouse in Mohali. The party has alleged that the Congress government has engaged in a scam in the state by selling vaccines at a hefty amount to private institutions instead of distributing them for free to the masses.

Ironically, the protest which has been called against the Congress government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis saw protestors marching maskless in large numbers with no regard for social distancing. As thousands of Akalis attempted to reach the CM's residence located just meters away, the police resorted to launching water cannons and lathi-charge. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal who led the massive protest was shortly detained by Punjab Police in Siswan.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that the allegations against the state government, starting from the supply of vaccines to private hospitals to procurement of Fateh Kits, were 'politically motivated' and strategically raked up ahead of the 2022 Punjab Elections.