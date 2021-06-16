Last Updated:

Sukhbir Badal, 20 SAD-BSP Leaders Booked For Flouting COVID Norms During Protest

Around 300 people have been booked by the Mohali Police for staging the dharna near Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse in Siswan.

Written By
Ananya Varma

Image- ANI/PTI


A case has been registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal leaders of the Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for staging a massive dharna and flouting COVID-19 norms on Tuesday. In the complaint filed, around 300 people have been booked by the Mohali Police for staging the dharna near Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse in Siswan, which includes 20 leaders of the SAD-BSP alliance. The leaders have been charged under Sections 188 of the IPC and 51 of the Disaster Management Act at the Mullanpur police station.

SAD-BSP leaders who have been booked

  1. Sukhbir Singh Badal
  2. NK Sharma
  3. Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema
  4. Arwinderpal Singh Pakhoke
  5. Karamjeet Singh Lali
  6. Rajguru Sharma
  7. Surinder Singh Mintu
  8. Ramanjeet Singh Sandhu
  9. Heera Singh Gabadiya
  10. Bony Ajnala MLA
  11. Jasveer Singh Garhi
  12. Nachhatar Singh (BSP)
  13. Janmeja Singh Sekhon
  14. Bikramjeet Singh Majithia
  15. Ranjit Singh Gill
  16. Robin Brar
  17. Ajmer Singh Khera (SGPC member)
  18. Charanjit Singh Kalewal (SGPC)
  19. Gulzar Singh Ranike
  20. Bunty Romana

SAD-BSP stage massive dharna

Protesting against the Congress-led government in Punjab, thousands of Akali Dal and BSP workers gathered on Tuesday to march towards Captain Amarinder Singh's farmhouse in Mohali. The party has alleged that the Congress government has engaged in a scam in the state by selling vaccines at a hefty amount to private institutions instead of distributing them for free to the masses. 

Ironically, the protest which has been called against the Congress government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis saw protestors marching maskless in large numbers with no regard for social distancing. As thousands of Akalis attempted to reach the CM's residence located just meters away, the police resorted to launching water cannons and lathi-charge. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal who led the massive protest was shortly detained by Punjab Police in Siswan. 

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that the allegations against the state government, starting from the supply of vaccines to private hospitals to procurement of Fateh Kits, were 'politically motivated' and strategically raked up ahead of the 2022 Punjab Elections.

READ | Punjab rejig on the cards after panel submits report, Congress to release list soon
READ | Sukhbir Singh Badal detained as thousands of SAD workers march to Punjab CM's residence
READ | 'Politically motivated': Punjab CM breaks silence on COVID 'profiteering' allegations
READ | Prashant Kishor impersonator inciting Punjab ministers against CM Amarinder? Case filed
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND