Sukhbir Badal Calls Crucial Party Meet Amid Growing Clamour For Change In SAD Leadership

Amid brewing rebellion in the Shiromani Akali Dal, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has called for an urgent meeting at its Chandigarh office today. Battered by the humiliating defeat in the 2022 Punjab polls, the SAD has been facing internal strife, with many leaders demanding correctional steps to pull the party out of the crisis.

A section of its cadre wants a change in the SAD leadership, clearly indicating that Sukhbir Singh Badal should step down as the party president. A meeting of a few leaders, who are said to be upset with the party, was held at the residence of Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon in Amritsar on Monday in which several issues confronting the party were discussed.

The SAD leaders have demanded that Sukhbir Badal implement the recommendations of a committee report that was formed in the wake of the party’s drubbing in the February polls. The report suggests a change of leadership, among other steps.

Thursday's meeting would be the first to be convened since the rebels gathered in Amritsar. Senior Akali leaders including Prem Singh Chandumajra, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Ravikaran Khalon, and Charanjit Singh Atwal are among those who attended the meeting.

The leaders are reportedly upset that despite having met Badal individually and asking him to implement the Jhudan-panel report, no concrete step has been taken.

Jhundan Panel demands leadership change in SAD

The Iqbal Singh Jhudan-led panel was formed to analyse the reasons for the party’s poor performance in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. The committee report strongly favoured changing leaders in 114 assembly seats out of 117, introducing fixed terms for the party president, and appointing separate leaders for Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) - the party's religious body.

The SAD has been on a downward plunge in the political landscape of Punjab since it lost power in the 2017 assembly elections. The party was decimated in the 2022 polls after winning just three seats in the 117-member assembly.

On Monday, Sukhbir Badal set up a five-member disciplinary committee and appealed to members to only use the party platform to express their views. He said only the party platform should be used for free and democratic expression of views in keeping with the lofty traditions of the party.