Sukhbir Badal First Candidate Of SAD For 2022 Punjab Polls, To Contest From Jalalabad

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced himself as the first candidate of the party for the 2022 assembly polls and stated that he would be fighting from Jalalabad. This statement came during the first rally of the 'Punjab Mangda Jawab' in Jalalabad.

In 2019, Sukhbir Badal had contested and won Lok Sabha elections from Ferozepur and resigned as MLA from Jalalabad.

"No promises kept"

During the rally, Badal attacked the present Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh and challenged him to list things he had done for the people of Punjab, the people to whom he committed so many things. "You presided over 4 years of brazen misrule and kept no promise," he stated while outlining that the people of the state will no longer keep quiet.

He also touched upon the problem of unemployment. While outlining that no jobs were provided to the unemployed of the state, he asserted that 16,000 aata-daal cards had been struck off adding to the miseries of the people. The issue of the cancellation of 8,000 old-age pensions from Jalalabad alone was also discussed, and answers for sought from the CM.

"The farm laws would be repealed"

Seeking people's votes, Badal promised that tariff on power charges will be halved for domestic consumers. He also assured that the three contentious farms laws will be repealed, and the Minimum Support Price will be announced on vegetables, fruits and milk provided the party comes to power.

The term of the current assembly legislative of Punjab, led by Captain Amarinder Singh is going to expire on March 27, 2022, after which Punjab will once again go to polls most probably in the month of March to elect 117 members of the legislative assembly.

BJP and SAD were a part of an alliance in the state right from 1992, but the alliance broke in September 2020 over the three agricultural sector reform laws- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Thereafter, BJP started to strengthen its influence in the region and went on to announce that it would contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab in 2022.