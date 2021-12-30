Sukhbir Badal Questions Links Between Congress Min Tripat Bajwa And SFJ, Demands Probe

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday raised questions over Congress minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The SAD chief claimed that the minister was related to the Pannu family which headed SFJ. He further demanded a probe into links between Bajwa and SFJ. He accused the Congress government of not starting any internal probe of SFJ links with senior Congress leaders even after the arrest of Jaswinder Singh Multani, an SFJ member.

Talking to the media after addressing a huge rally in favour of Qadian constituency party candidate Guriqbal Singh Mahal, Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Congress must look into the SFJ links of their leaders. He called it ‘strange’ that even though Jaswinder Singh Multani had been arrested in Germany in connection with the Ludhiana bomb blast case, the Congress government still haven’t conducted any probe about his links with the party, including Tripat Bajwa. Sukhbir Badal demanded an impartial probe into these links.

The SAD chief cited such an inquiry necessary to get to the bottom of the conspiracy behind the Ludhiana blast. He also said that it was needed as the SFJ tries to foment trouble in Punjab on the eve of the assembly elections. According to the police, the banned radical organisation in question has been actively working to disrupt the upcoming elections in the state and they have been working for several years to disharmonise the unity and integrity of India. SFJ is a group of Sikh extremists who have been demanding the separation of Punjab from India to build another nation-- ‘Khalistan.’

Sukhbir Badal requests PM to waiver off the farmer debts

Meanwhile, the SAD chief also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to resolve several issues of Punjab. Answering a query regarding PM Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5, Sukhbir Badal said Punjabis were expecting the PM to solve problems placed on the state by the successive Central governments. From announcing the transfer of Chandigarh as well as Punjabi speaking areas left out during the reorganization of the State in 1966 to Punjab and restoring the riparian rights of the State over its river waters, Badal spoke named several issues. He further requested the PM to announce a waiver off the complete debt of farmers and poor sections of society in the state.

Image: ANI/ PTI