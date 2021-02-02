Sukhbir Badal's Convoy 'murderously' Attacked; SAD Blames 'Police-backed Congress Goons'

Weeks before local body elections in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal's vehicle has been attacked amid a major clash that erupted on Tuesday between the party workers of Congress and SAD where stone-pelting and manhandling were witnessed from both sides during Badal’s visit in Jalalabad. As per sources, the local police had to open fire to disperse the agitated protestors. One person sustained serious injuries during the clash.

READ | SADD Accuses Akal Takht Chief Of Communalising Farm Protests At The Behest Of SAD's Badal

SAD blames Congress

SAD has alleged that Congress workers were behind this attack. The political party said, "Police backed Congress goons today made an attempt on the life of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Three party workers who jumped into the president's rescue received bullet injuries."

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president and SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the Jalalabad violence. He said, "Shocking state of law and order, and complete failure of Government in Punjab. Congress stoops so low to attack Sukhbir Badal's vehicle through their goons. We condemn this murderous attack which exposes nexus between Congress and local goons which are harming peace & harmony of the state."

READ | Badal Condemns FIR Against Sirsa, Claims 'Centre Intimidating Supporters Of Farmers' Stir'

Meanwhile, on January 22, Sukhbir Singh Badal had condemned the registration of a case against Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa. A day earlier, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has filed a case against Sirsa and others for alleged misappropriation of funds. Sirsa, a member of the Akali Dal, served as the MLA from the Rajouri Garden constituency till 2020. Badal attributed the action against the former SAD MLA to his support for farmers protesting on the Delhi border.

READ | 'This Is What Pakistan Wanted': Captain Amarinder Singh Condemns Singhu Border Violence

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Launches 'Har Ghar Pani, Har Ghar Safai' Mission