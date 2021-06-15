Sukhbir Singh Badal Detained As Thousands Of SAD Workers March To Punjab CM's Residence

Protesting against the Congress-led government in Punjab, thousands of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers on Tuesday gathered to march towards the residence of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Mohali. In a gross violation of COVID-19 norms, thousands of SAD workers were seen clashing with the police and breaking barriers to reach the CM's residence.

Ironically, the protest which has been called against the Congress government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis saw protestors marching maskless in large numbers with no regard for social distancing. As thousands of Akalis attempted to reach the CM's residence located just meters away, the police resorted to launching water cannons and lathi-charge.

SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal detained

As per the latest reports, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal who led the massive protest has been detained by Punjab Police in Siswan.

"If a storm rises, Captain won't be able to stop it, even if he uses all his force. There is scam in vaccination, there is scam in Fateh Kit, there is scam in SC scholarship, farmers' land is being acquired," he said before getting detained.

Akali Dal threatens to lay siege on Punjab CM's residence

This comes a week after Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that their party will lay siege on Amarinder Singh's residence if Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu is not dismissed by June 15 over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The party has alleged that the Congress government has engaged in a scam in the state selling vaccines at a hefty amount to private institutions instead of distributing them for free to the masses. On June 7, a sit-in-protest was carried outside Balbir Singh Sidhu's residence over the same.

Notably, this is the first major protest announced by the SAD and BSP workers after they consolidated their alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Under the tie-up, the BSP will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats while the rest will be contested by the SAD. BSP chief Mayawati has dubbed the alliance as a "new political and social initiative" which will usher in progress and prosperity in Punjab. The state has 31.94 percent Dalit population, mainly concentrated in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, and Kapurthala districts.

COVID-19 in Punjab

Punjab has particularly been hard-hit during the second wave of COVID-19 and has seen a large number of deaths. On Monday, the state registered 49 more COVID-related fatalities, which took the toll to 15,562, while 958 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,87,903, as per the state government. The number of active cases dropped to 12,981 from 14,064 on Saturday.