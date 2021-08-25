Last Updated:

Sukhbir Singh Badal Dubs Capt Amarinder As 'most Useless CM'; 'SAD Only Party For Punjab'

Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal launched a scathing attack on CM Amarinder Singh for internal conflict in Punjab Congress with Sidhu led faction's rebellion

As the crisis in Punjab Congress continues to deteriorate amid the internal conflict between CM Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, Akali Dal Chief and Ferozpur MP Sukhbir Singh Badal launched a scathing attack on the Congress over the infighting. 

SAD's Sukhbir Badal launches attack on Congress

Speaking to ANI, Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been fighting with each other while claiming that the people of the state believe Amarinder Singh is the "most useless CM in the country". Sukhbir Singh Badal went on to claim that only Shiromani Akali Dal was fighting for the people of Punjab.

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Sidhu in Punjab Congress

Punjab Congress has been embroiled in an internal conflict between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh factions. The fresh row erupted after four ministers - Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi, held a meeting with around two dozen legislators on Tuesday in Chandigarh and sought replacement of the chief minister, saying they have “lost faith in him” over the issue of unfulfilled promises.

They had questioned the ability of the CM in honouring the unfulfilled poll promises such as delay in providing justice in the desecration of a religious text in 2015, arrest of "big fish" involved in drug rackets and scrapping power purchase agreements. They also said that they would meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the sentiments prevailing in the party.

Lok Sabha MP Preneet Kaur held Navjot Singh Sidhu responsible for engineering the demand for the ouster of her husband and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Now, in a contrasting stance, seven out of 20 Punjab MLAs and former MLAs accused of demanding the replacement of the Chief Minister have absolutely denied allegations of their involvement in the move.

However, Congress' state in-charge Harish Rawat has made it amply clear on Wednesday that Congress will contest the upcoming assembly election under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh.

The four ministers who organised Tuesday’s meet have met Harish Rawat on Wednesday. Addressing the press conference after the meeting, Harish Rawat said, “Four ministers & three MLAs met me. They expressed their concerns & said that they're concerned about the chances of the party's victory in the state. They said they're not against anyone, they want to go to the polls with a clear roadmap so that we win.”

