Sukhbir Singh Badal Protests Exclusion Of Punjabi From J&K Official Languages Bill

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday expressed shock and anguish at the manner in which the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, was "bulldozed" in the Parliament and said that the voice of J&K people in support of Punjabi language had been muzzled.

Shocked & anguished at the way the J&K Official Languages Bill 2020 was bulldozed in Parliament! The voice of J&K people in support of #Punjabi language has been muzzled. It’s a matter of concern that parliamentary procedures were not followed for approval.#ParliamentSession — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 23, 2020

Earlier, SAD had criticised the new farm bills that were passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. On Wednesday, Badal objected to the J&K Official Languages Bill 2020 as it was taken up for approval without considering the stand of Akali Dal as well as other regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sukhbir Singh Badal said he pointed out in Lok Sabha that Punjabi was not only the mother tongue of lakhs of residents in J&K but was also recognised as per the constitution of the Union Territory.

Had pointed out in #LokSabha that Punjabi wasn't only the mother tongue of lakhs of people in UT but was also recognised as per Const of erstwhile State of J&K. But the bill was today passed without taking into consideration objections of @Akali_Dal_ & other reg parties of J&K. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 23, 2020

J&K Official languages bill passes in RS

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 was passed by a voice vote in the Upper House on Wednesday. The Bill gives official status to Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, English, and Urdu languages in the Union Territory.

"The Bill fulfils the decades-long wishes of the people of the region. It is a big step which will give official language status to Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, English, and Urdu," said Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said speaking during the discussions.

Since 1954, there were two official languages in Jammu and Kashmir - Urdu and English, which were used for official work. In the 2011 Census, the number of Urdu speakers in the UT was just above 19,000 which is only 0.16% of the population.

The MoS Home Affairs said that in the last seven decades the number of people speaking in these official languages was small, while nearly 74% population spoke in the regional Kashmiri or Dogri languages. As per the Census, only 2.30% of the population speaks Hindi in the UT, the MoS said.

"While 53.26% speak Kashmiri, Dogri is spoken by 20.64% people. It is a long-standing demand of the people to give official language status to these languages, but those who ruled for 70 years there did not do so," Reddy said.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: PTI)