Sukhbir Singh Badal Questions KSA MoU; 'Institutionalising Delhi Interference In Punjab'

Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of Shiromani Akali Dal, questioned the Knowledge-Sharing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Punjab and Delhi, alleging that it amounts to institutionalising Delhi's interference in Punjab. The SAD Chief also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to remotely rule the state of Punjab. Among other initiatives, the Knowledge-Sharing Agreement (KSA) provides for the setting up of 117 schools and mohalla clinics in Punjab, as stated by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The intention of the agreement is to share learnings from the development initiatives in good governance in both states and apply them in both Punjab and Delhi. "The Knowledge-Sharing agreement enables the two governments to share knowledge, experience and skills for the mutual welfare of the people of their respective territories," according to a government statement.

[Live] Chief Minister @BhagwantMann along with Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal addressing the Joint Press Conference at Delhi.https://t.co/quVzzkqQG6 — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) April 26, 2022

CM Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, "Today we signed the Knowledge-Sharing Agreement with the Punjab Government, this is a new experiment in the history of India that an agreement has been made to share the knowledge. We have decided that we will learn from each other's good deeds for the betterment of the people of Delhi and Punjab."

पंजाब सरकार के साथ आज हमने नॉलेज शेयरिंग एग्रीमेंट साइन किया, यह भारत के इतिहास में एक नया प्रयोग है कि नॉलेज शेयर करने के लिए एग्रीमेंट किया गया है। हमने तय किया है कि दिल्ली और पंजाब के लोगों की तरक़्क़ी के लिए हम एक दूसरे के अच्छे कामों से सीखेंगे। pic.twitter.com/fO6ww426fh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2022

Sukhbir Singh Badal accuses Kejriwal of ruling Punjab in a remote control mode

While addressing a press conference, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal stated that Arvind Kejriwal always wanted to rule Punjab and right from day one, his intentions have been clear. "A few days ago, the DGP and Chief Secretary were summoned by Arvind Kejriwal to consult on important appointments of SSP, Home Secretary, District Collector, etc. These decisions should be taken by the CM of Punjab but the CM of Delhi is getting involved in taking such decisions," accused Badal.

The SAD leader elaborated on the area of education and said that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that schools in Delhi were planned on the model of Punjab's meritorious schooling model, rolled out when SAD's Parkash Singh Badal was the CM. "Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann is visiting schools in Delhi to learn their schooling model which is based on Punjab's meritorious schooling model. Why can't Mann see the reality," Badal questioned. He further stated, "The people of Punjab have made him the CM not to mortgage the state and be ruled by any other state. This will not be tolerated."

Instead of visiting the Meritorious&Adarsh schools and building on the platform created by former CM S. Parkash Singh Badal which had taken Punjab to the number two slot in the national survey on school education, Mr Mann decided to blindly follow other models : @drcheemasad 2/2 — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) April 25, 2022

