Sukhbir Singh Slams CM Amarinder, Says Govt Failing To Financially Assist People In COVID

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Saturday attacked Punjab Government over its handling of the pandemic situation. Badal claimed that the state government lied on reducing the power tariff while in reality 'tariffs haven't been just been hiked'. He further criticized the government for not aiding citizens with financial help.

Highlighting 'charitable hospitals', Badal wrote that the electricity tariff has not been waved for those saving lives as well.

Disgusted with @capt_amarinder govt for failing to assist ppl financially in this crisis, and also making false claims about reducing 20% in #power tariff. Truth is tariffs haven't just been hiked for trade & industry but even for charitable hospitals engaged in saving lives. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/e5MKrD0UF6 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 29, 2021

On Friday, the minister had tweeted challenging Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to 'name one village he or his ministers have visited'.

Let @capt_amarinder name one village he or his ministers have visited despite high incidence of #Covid in rural Punjab. CM has not even thought it fit to allocate Rs 1,000 cr for immediate purchase of vaccines to pull Pb out of crisis.Govt's lack of action is really worrisome.3/3 pic.twitter.com/hAsGfwFsGB — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 28, 2021

His attacks on the government continued with allegations of 'inadequate facilities' in government hospitals and condemning COVID-19 handling of Punjab Government.

Despite inadequate facilities at govt hospitals, it's condemnable that @capt_amarinder failed to respond for over past 15 days to an offer by Confed of Colleges & Schools headed by AshwaniSekhri to donate 1000s of concentrators & set up #Covid care centres in nursing colleges.2/3 pic.twitter.com/o2V7RUCN0N — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 28, 2021

He also posted series of tweets alleging Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Sunil Jakhar for not taking up responsibilities of the Abohar constituency with corruption charges. SAD Chief has been posting several proportions on Punjab government on its management during pandemic situation.

Sukhbir Singh Badal launches 'free vaccine seva'

On Saturday, SAD President also informed about launching 'free vaccine seva', targeting state and Centre for not 'protecting people'. The campaign was launched from Sri Harmandir Sahib and Badal and he further ensured to extend the service to other Takhts soon. The program was launched with coordination of entrepreneur Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

He also thanked Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and NGOs for donating Oxygen Concentrators.

.@SGPCAmritsar today launched free vaccine seva from Sri Harmandir Sahib, which will be extended to other Takhts soon. While Centre & State have failed to protect people, I thank DSGMC & all NGOs, including WPO headed by @vikramsahney, who donated #OxygenConcentrators to Pb. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/r4OX3m2XX6 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 29, 2021

Expressing his shock towards Centre claiming it is trying to earn more, Sukhbir Singh Badal requested Government to waive off GST on COVID-19 medicines, concentrators, ventilators & vaccines.

"Again requesting GoI to waive off #GST on #COVID19 medicines, concentrators, ventilators & vaccines. I'm shocked the Centre is trying to earn money through taxes on life-saving medicines & machines. Even @SGPCAmritsar paid GST on purchase of vaccines," tweeted SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Punjab COVID-19 condition

Meanwhile, Punjab Government, on Thursday extended COVID-infused restrictions till June 10th despite a decline in positivity rate & reduction in daily fresh cases. On Saturday, the state recorded 3,102 new cases with 125 deaths. Yesterday, the state also resumed vaccine inoculation drive after receiving fresh stock of vaccines from Central Government for people above 45.