Sukhbir Singh Slams CM Amarinder, Says Govt Failing To Financially Assist People In COVID

In a tweet, Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed Punjab Government for not assisting citizens with financial help and alleged not reducing power tariffs of hospitals.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Saturday attacked Punjab Government over its handling of the pandemic situation. Badal claimed that the state government lied on reducing the power tariff while in reality 'tariffs haven't been just been hiked'. He further criticized the government for not aiding citizens with financial help. 

Highlighting 'charitable hospitals', Badal wrote that the electricity tariff has not been waved for those saving lives as well.

On Friday, the minister had tweeted challenging Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to 'name one village he or his ministers have visited'. 

His attacks on the government continued with allegations of 'inadequate facilities' in government hospitals and condemning COVID-19 handling of Punjab Government. 

He also posted series of tweets alleging Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Sunil Jakhar for not taking up responsibilities of the Abohar constituency with corruption charges. SAD Chief has been posting several proportions on Punjab government on its management during pandemic situation. 

Sukhbir Singh Badal launches 'free vaccine seva'

On Saturday, SAD President also informed about launching 'free vaccine seva', targeting state and Centre for not 'protecting people'. The campaign was launched from Sri Harmandir Sahib and Badal and he further ensured to extend the service to other Takhts soon. The program was launched with coordination of entrepreneur Vikramjit Singh Sahney. 

He also thanked Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and NGOs for donating Oxygen Concentrators. 

Expressing his shock towards Centre claiming it is trying to earn more, Sukhbir Singh Badal requested Government to waive off GST on COVID-19 medicines, concentrators, ventilators & vaccines.

"Again requesting GoI to waive off #GST on #COVID19 medicines, concentrators, ventilators & vaccines. I'm shocked the Centre is trying to earn money through taxes on life-saving medicines & machines. Even @SGPCAmritsar paid GST on purchase of vaccines," tweeted SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Punjab COVID-19 condition

Meanwhile, Punjab Government, on Thursday extended COVID-infused restrictions till June 10th despite a decline in positivity rate & reduction in daily fresh cases. On Saturday, the state recorded 3,102 new cases with 125 deaths. Yesterday, the state also resumed vaccine inoculation drive after receiving fresh stock of vaccines from Central Government for people above 45. 

