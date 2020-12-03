Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Returns Padma Bhushan Over Farmers' Stir, Denies Political Reasons

Following the line of athletes and senior leaders from Punjab, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Thursday announced that he would be returning his Padama Bhushan award as a mark of protest against the treatment of the agitating farmers. "For 2 months we are waiting for this to be resolved. So much pain has been inflicted on the farmers that old farmers, mothers, daughters, children and youth have come to the borders. How can anyone remain quiet, I am the son of a farmer. Till the time farmers don't feel satisfied, we will stand by them and keeping in line with this, we have decided to return our awards," he said.

"There is no politics behind returning awards. It comes from the pain of the farmers. All these people (returning awards) also have their elders at the borders protesting. I welcome everyone doing this, including Prakash Singh Badal. We only want the farmers' unions to be satisfied. Its not only farmers now. Actors, artists, players, all of the diaspora has joined the movement," he added.

Parkash Badal, athletes return awards

Earlier in the day, Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Parkash decided to return his Padma Vibhushan award in protest against 'the betrayal of the farmers' by Centre. Writing to President Ram Nath Kovind, Badal stated, "When the Government of India had brought the Ordinances, assurances were given that the farmers’ apprehensions on these Ordinances would be addressed to their satisfaction while bringing the relevant Bills and subsequently the Acts. Trusting these assurances, I even appealed to the farmers to believe the Government’s word. But I was shocked when the Government simply went back on its word."

Yesterday, Arjuna awardees Sajjan Singh Cheema and Rajbir Kaur, Padma Shree awardee Kartar Singh, Olympic medallist Gurmail Singh and former cricket coach Rajinder Singh also decided to return their awards. The athletes have stated that they will proceed to Delhi on December 5 and place their awards outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

