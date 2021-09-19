Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sunil Jakhar Front-runners For Punjab CM Post: Sources

In the run-up to the announcement of the new Punjab CM, inside sources have told Republic TV that five Congress MLAs have pushed for Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the new Chief Minister. Randhawa has emerged as the front-runner given his position in the Sidhu camp and his experience as a Cabinet Minister, sources have informed.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is known to be a strong anti-Captain voice in the state. He had been a significant part of the rebellion against Amarinder Singh alongside PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu. A prominent Sikh face, he had also participated in the inaugurating of the Kartarpur corridor in his constituency. He is also said to have considerable experience as the organisational head and has served as the Minister of Jail and Department Of Cooperation in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet.

A second option that is being considered is Sunil Kumar Jakhar. As per sources, there is no opposition against the leader who has served as the PPCC chief during Captain's tenure. However, Congress is keen on a Sikh face ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting which had been called at 11 AM has been deferred.

On the flip side, it is also being stated that Navjot Singh Sidhu had promoted his name for the CM during a late-night meeting between Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and central observers. After his proposition, the central observers got Sidhu to talk to the high command through video conferencing. According to sources, Navjot Singh Sidhu and a group of pro-Sidhu MLAs want the chief minister's face to be from the Jatt Sikh community. Sources have claimed that some Sikh MLAs have contacted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra late at night and demanded that a Jat Sikh should be made CM in Punjab ahead of the upcoming polls.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, tendered his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. However, Amarinder Singh made it clear that his resignation from the Chief Ministership in no way meant that he was exiting the political sphere of Punjab.