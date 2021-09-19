Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Chosen As New Punjab CM By Congress High Command: Sources

Putting an end to the Congress chaos in Punjab, the High Command on Sunday, chose Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as its next CM after Capt Amarinder Singh stepped down, say sources. Speaking to the media Randhawa remained tight-lipped on his choice. While Congress was mulling over choosing Sunil Jhakar as the Hindu face for CM post, on the instance of several MLAs, Randhawa has been chosen as a popular Sikh face for CM. 79-year-old CM Capt Amarinder Singh resigned from his post claiming that he was being 'humiliated by Sidhu' and the High Command. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

Sukhjinder Randhawa to be Punjab CM

Speaking to the media on being chosen as CM pick, he said, "There will be a swearing ceremony soon, if not min then someone else's. There has been no decision on cabinet rejig. If the agenda is clear, not 4 months, even 4 days are enough for a government". He had previously said, "Whatever decision is finalised no one will question it. I and my family have no greed. The party is my priority."

Talking about Capt Amarinder Singh, Randhawa added, "Capt has been a CM for 9.5 years. He is our family's head. He also treats me like a son. The sincerity that we showed to Captain is shown to no one else. But when we (MLAs) saw promised were unfulfilled, we reacted."

Sources added that apart from Randhawa, two other deputy CMs will be announced. Randhawa, who is the PCC's choice, will mostly take oath as CM tomorrow. Prior to Randhawa, the CM post was offered to Ambika Soni who turned it down saying a Sikh face must be CM. After Capt Amarinder Singh's resignation, the Congress legislative party meet passed two resolutions - lauding Singh's work as CM and empowering Sonia Gandhi to pick the next CM as there was no consensus found in the meeting. Singh, who is still in Congress, has specifically said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as CM.

About Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Randhawa - a 3-time MLA from Dera Baba Nanak constituency, is currently the Minister for jails and Cooperation. Randhawa has been Youth Congress Vice-President, Punjab Congress General secretary and president of many state co-operatives. His father - Santokh Singh served as Punjab congress chief twice. Randhawa has been elected to the Punjab Assembly thrice - 2002, 2012 and 2017.

Amarinder Singh resigns

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 9.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust". Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Vowing to remain in politics, Singh said, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon". While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.