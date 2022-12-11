Last Updated:

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Oath As 15th Chief Minister Of Himachal Pradesh

Two days after the results of the Himachal Pradesh polls were announced on December 8, senior Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took the oath as the CM.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Sukhvinder Sukhu

IMAGE Republic World


Two days after the results of the Himachal Pradesh elections were announced on December 8, senior Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took the oath as the 15th Chief Minister of the hill state on Sunday, December 11. He was administered the oath by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in presence of the Congress top brass. 

Sukhu’s name was announced in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. Mukesh Agnihotri took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

In line with Himachal's pattern of sending the incumbent government out of power every five years, Congress wrested the hill state from the BJP winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The BJP managed 25 seats. 

READ | It's Official! Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal Pradesh CM on December 11

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes charge

After a lot of internal lobbying by various party leaders for the chair of Chief Minister, the elected MLAs gave the party high command the ultimate right to elect the CM, following which Sukhu’s name was announced in the CLP meeting on December 10 late in the evening. 

Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and President Mallikarjun Kharge, were present during the oath-taking ceremony in Shimla. Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, BS Hooda and party’s state unit chief Pratibha Singh were also in attendance.

READ | Pratibha Singh-led MLAs oppose Sukhu’s candidature for CM, raises voice amid CLP meeting

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is a four-time MLA from the Nadaun constituency in Himachal Pradesh. He was also the head of the election committee in the state. A law graduate, Sukhu began his political career as a student activist. 

READ | Himachal CM designate Sukhu meets outgoing CM Thakur; declines 'party infighting' rumours

IMAGE : Republic World

READ | Top Cong leaders to be part of Sukhu's oath-taking ceremony in Himachal; here's guest list
READ | Pratibha plays down tension with 'will attend oath taking' remark on Sukhu's swearing in
First Published:
COMMENT