Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Oath As 15th Chief Minister Of Himachal Pradesh

Two days after the results of the Himachal Pradesh elections were announced on December 8, senior Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took the oath as the 15th Chief Minister of the hill state on Sunday, December 11. He was administered the oath by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in presence of the Congress top brass.

Sukhu’s name was announced in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. Mukesh Agnihotri took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

In line with Himachal's pattern of sending the incumbent government out of power every five years, Congress wrested the hill state from the BJP winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The BJP managed 25 seats.

#BREAKING | Congress' Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.



Tune in - https://t.co/eLlVNVpGGy pic.twitter.com/9F2ZXk2Fz2 — Republic (@republic) December 11, 2022

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes charge

After a lot of internal lobbying by various party leaders for the chair of Chief Minister, the elected MLAs gave the party high command the ultimate right to elect the CM, following which Sukhu’s name was announced in the CLP meeting on December 10 late in the evening.

#WATCH | Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal Pradesh CM, in presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Shimla pic.twitter.com/WQDWtKfQyR — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and President Mallikarjun Kharge, were present during the oath-taking ceremony in Shimla. Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, BS Hooda and party’s state unit chief Pratibha Singh were also in attendance.

Himachal Pradesh | Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party's state unit chief Pratibha Singh attend CM designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's oath ceremony in Shimla pic.twitter.com/GIo7f7ZVfS — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is a four-time MLA from the Nadaun constituency in Himachal Pradesh. He was also the head of the election committee in the state. A law graduate, Sukhu began his political career as a student activist.

IMAGE : Republic World